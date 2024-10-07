On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Volunteers in Utah head to Florida ahead of Milton landfall, but more help is needed

Oct 7, 2024, 12:50 PM

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, shows Hurricane Milton. (NOAA via AP)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — After Hurricane Helene cleanup efforts were hindered by the quick development of a second storm, Hurricane Milton, a group of Utah volunteers is now heading to Florida to help. But, the Red Cross of Utah said Monday much more support is needed.

In just hours on Monday morning, Milton escalated from a Category 3 storm to a Category 5, and was thrashing winds of 160 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of Monday afternoon, the storm was expected to come ashore in the Tampa Bay area. It could remain a hurricane as it crosses the state directly through its center and onward to the Atlantic Ocean.

A graphic depicting the estimated route Hurricane Milton is expected to travel through Florida and into the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA)

As communities evacuate ahead of Milton’s expected landfall Wednesday, a group of seven Utah volunteers were deployed to Orlando Monday, the American Red Cross said.

“Our volunteers are stepping up once again, providing critical support as Florida braces for another major hurricane,” said Michael Smauldon, executive director of the American Red Cross in Northern Utah and Wyoming. “Their unwavering commitment is evident as they drop everything to help communities in need.”

The team will join other Red Cross volunteers from Utah who were sent to Georgia, the Carolinas and Florida. Utah’s Task Force One was also deployed and moved from Georgia to help efforts in Tennessee a week before Milton took formation.

Utah American Red Cross volunteer describes devastation, need in areas hit by Hurricane Helene

 

As of Monday, the National Hurricane Center’s estimate of Milton’s path would mean southeast states that had been hit the hardest in Helene should be largely spared from a second round of devastation.

But in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSanits ordered debris from Helene to be cleared before Milton makes landfall — an effort that aimed to prevent Helene’s debris from becoming Milton’s ammunition. Red Cross volunteers with its disaster action team would help with those debris removal efforts, but a large portion of them are to be stationed at shelters, which is an area the organization said “urgently” needs more support.

“The ongoing recovery from Hurricane Helene and the preparations for Hurricane Milton has demonstrated the critical need for support,” the Red Cross said. “Volunteers are currently managing shelters across the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee and Florida, providing meals, emotional support and distributing supplies.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can find information on the Red Cross website. The organization said candidates must complete a training and commit to a two-week deployment.

“Those without disaster experience but with skills in supervision, management or organization, and a strong desire to help, are encouraged to sign up.”

Additionally, community members can support the American Red Cross disaster relief by donating.

