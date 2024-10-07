When will it feel like fall in Utah? Not for a while as October breaks heat records

On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Oct 7, 2024, 2:22 PM | Updated: 2:27 pm

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s autumn, but the thermometer in Utah is still showing summer temperatures.

Salt Lake City reached an official high of 92 degrees Friday, the first time any day in October has reached 90 degrees in the city since temperatures were tracked in 1874. The previous recorded Salt Lake City high temperature was Oct. 4, 1963 at 89 degrees.

“An abnormally strong high-pressure system will keep storms and cool air well to the north for the entire week,” KSL TV meteorologist Matt Johnson said. “Temperatures will remain 10-15 above the normal for October.”

Chances for rain during this time will be minimal.

In Wasatch County the Yellow Lake fire continued to grow with some mandatory evacuations. A new wildfire started on Saturday.

Summer months were hot in North America, as record-breaking temperatures hit the United States. A long-lasting and expansive heat wave moved into the Midwest and Northeast. According to NASA,  July 22 was the hottest day ever on Earth. July 21 and July 23 also exceeded the previous daily record set in July 2023.

Locally, St. George battled extreme heat this summer, as early as June, when temperatures climbed into dangerous territory. Salt Lake City reached 106 in July, snapping the 2021 record. The hottest day ever recorded in Salt Lake City remains at 107, which has happened a handful of times.

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center lists most of Utah as having over a 70% probability of above-normal temperatures the week after, KSL.com reports. It lists a 50% or lower probability after Oct. 18, so normal fall temperatures may not return to Utah until the second half of October at the earliest.

You can find current temperatures and 7-day forecasts by city or zip code at KSL.com/weather/forecast. There you can also look at other information such as water watch, an outdoor weather planner and air quality.

