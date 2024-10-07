Jazz Host Rockets In Preseason Game Two

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will host the Houston Rockets in game two of their six-game 2024-25 preseason schedule.

The Jazz beat the New Zealand Breakers 116-87 in their preseason opener on Friday.

Johnny Juzang led the team with 19 points while Lauri Markkanen added 13.

Jazz Had Mixed Debut Against Breakers

The Jazz had an overall strong showing to beat the Breaker but left room for improvement across the roster.

Despite solid performances from the starting lineup, the Jazz veterans struggled to create any separation against New Zealand on the scoreboard until late in the second quarter.

The Breakers held the Jazz to just 1-5 shooting from the three-point line in the opening frame while forcing four turnovers.

The team cleaned up its three-point shooting, connecting on 11 of their final 25 attempts to close the game, but lost the turnover battle 22-17.

Rockets Make Preseason Debut Against Jazz

The Rockets will get a look at two new rotation pieces when they open the preseason against the Jazz.

Reed Sheppard, the third overall pick in June’s NBA Draft will make his debut in Utah while veteran Steven Adams will also take the floor for the first time as a Rocket.

.@RealStevenAdams giving some gems to the young guys 💡 pic.twitter.com/p7cbH4Ejtf — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) October 7, 2024

Houston selected Sheppard with a lottery pick acquired in the 2021 blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets.

Adams was acquired at the February trade deadline but missed all of last season with a knee injury.

How To Watch, Stream Jazz And Rockets

The Jazz will host the Rockets on Monday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

