BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Arizona Game
Oct 7, 2024, 1:45 PM
PROVO, Utah – The BYU football depth chart for game six against Arizona is out.
There were some noteworthy changes to the chart as No. 14 BYU gears up to host 3-2 Arizona this Saturday afternoon in Provo.
Kody Epps is not listed on the BYU football depth chart
BYU wide receiver Kody Epps was not on the depth chart this week. The fifth-year junior suffered an injury in the Cougars win over Baylor two weeks ago.
Head Coach Kalani Sitake confirmed that Epps won’t be available to play and that the team is “hopeful” that Epps can return for next week’s game against Oklahoma State.
‘ORs’ at Running Back
BYU is expected to have its entire running back unit available against Arizona.
LJ Martin, who has been out since week two against SMU, is returning this week. He is listed at the top of the running back depth chart, but right after him is a bunch of ‘ORs’ with Hinckley Ropati, Sione I. Moa, and others returning to action this week from injuries.
Competition at Center
BYU football will be without Connor Pay for at least six weeks. The center spot on this week’s depth chart features Sonny Makasini -OR- Bruce Mitchell.
When Pay went down with a foot injury against Baylor, Makasini switched from right guard to center to take over.
Quarterback
Jake Retzlaff
Gerry Bohanon
Running Back
LJ Martin
-OR- Hinckley “Folau” Ropati
-OR- Miles Davis
-OR- Sione I Moa
-OR- Enoch Nawahine
-OR- Pokaiaua Haunga
Wide Receiver
Chase Roberts
-OR- Jojo Phillips
Wide Receiver
Darius Lassiter
Cody Hagen
Wide Receiver
Keelan Marion
Parker Kingston
Tight End
Keanu Hill
Mata’ava Ta’ase
-OR- Ethan Erickson
-OR- Ryner Swanson
Left Tackle
Caleb Etienne
Isaiah Jatta
Left Guard
Weylin Lapuaho
Bruce Mitchell
Center
Sonny Makasini
-OR- Bruce Mitchell
Jake Eichorn
Right Guard
Bruce Mitchell
-OR- Austin Leausa
-OR- Sonny Makasini
Right Tackle
Brayden Keim
Austin Leausa
Defensive End
Tyler Batty
Bodie Schoonover
Viliami Po’uha
Nose
John Nelson
Joshua Singh
David Latu
Tackle
Blake Mangelson
Luke Toomalatai
-OR- John Taumoepeau
Outside Edge
Logan Lutui
-OR- Isaiah Bagnah
Ephraim Asiata
SAM
Isaiah Glasker
Choe Bryant-Strother
-OR- Aisea Moa
MACK
Harrison Taggart
Sione Moa
-OR- Siale Esera
ROVER
Jack Kelly
Ace Kaufusi
Miles Hall
Strong Safety
Crew Wakley
-OR- Micah Harper
-OR- Raider Damuni
Talan Alfrey
-OR- Ethan Slade
Free Safety
Tanner Wall
Tommy Prassas
-OR- Faletau Satuala
Nickel
Jakob Robinson
Micah Harper
Jonathan Kabeya
Chika Ebunoha
Cornerback
Jakob Robinson
Evan Johnson
Jayden Dunlap
Cornerback
Marque Collins
-OR- Mory Bamba
Therrian Alexander III
Punter
Sam Vander Haar
Landon Rehkow
Kickoffs
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Place Kicker
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Holder
Sam Vander Haar
Landon Rehkow
Long Snapper
Dalton Riggs
Cannon Skidmore
Returners
Parker Kingston
-OR- Keelan Marion
-OR- Chase Roberts
No. 14 BYU vs. Arizona
Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
Kickoff: 2 p.m. (MDT)
TV: FOX
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)
