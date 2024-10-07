BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Arizona Game

PROVO, Utah – The BYU football depth chart for game six against Arizona is out.

There were some noteworthy changes to the chart as No. 14 BYU gears up to host 3-2 Arizona this Saturday afternoon in Provo.

Kody Epps is not listed on the BYU football depth chart

BYU wide receiver Kody Epps was not on the depth chart this week. The fifth-year junior suffered an injury in the Cougars win over Baylor two weeks ago.

Head Coach Kalani Sitake confirmed that Epps won’t be available to play and that the team is “hopeful” that Epps can return for next week’s game against Oklahoma State.

‘ORs’ at Running Back

BYU is expected to have its entire running back unit available against Arizona.

LJ Martin, who has been out since week two against SMU, is returning this week. He is listed at the top of the running back depth chart, but right after him is a bunch of ‘ORs’ with Hinckley Ropati, Sione I. Moa, and others returning to action this week from injuries.

Competition at Center

BYU football will be without Connor Pay for at least six weeks. The center spot on this week’s depth chart features Sonny Makasini -OR- Bruce Mitchell.

When Pay went down with a foot injury against Baylor, Makasini switched from right guard to center to take over.

Quarterback

Jake Retzlaff

Gerry Bohanon

Running Back

LJ Martin

-OR- Hinckley “Folau” Ropati

-OR- Miles Davis

-OR- Sione I Moa

-OR- Enoch Nawahine

-OR- Pokaiaua Haunga

Wide Receiver

Chase Roberts

-OR- Jojo Phillips

Wide Receiver

Darius Lassiter

Cody Hagen

Wide Receiver

Keelan Marion

Parker Kingston

Tight End

Keanu Hill

Mata’ava Ta’ase

-OR- Ethan Erickson

-OR- Ryner Swanson

Left Tackle

Caleb Etienne

Isaiah Jatta

Left Guard

Weylin Lapuaho

Bruce Mitchell

Center

Sonny Makasini

-OR- Bruce Mitchell

Jake Eichorn

Right Guard

Bruce Mitchell

-OR- Austin Leausa

-OR- Sonny Makasini

Right Tackle

Brayden Keim

Austin Leausa

Defensive End

Tyler Batty

Bodie Schoonover

Viliami Po’uha

Nose

John Nelson

Joshua Singh

David Latu

Tackle

Blake Mangelson

Luke Toomalatai

-OR- John Taumoepeau

Outside Edge

Logan Lutui

-OR- Isaiah Bagnah

Ephraim Asiata

SAM

Isaiah Glasker

Choe Bryant-Strother

-OR- Aisea Moa

MACK

Harrison Taggart

Sione Moa

-OR- Siale Esera

ROVER

Jack Kelly

Ace Kaufusi

Miles Hall

Strong Safety

Crew Wakley

-OR- Micah Harper

-OR- Raider Damuni

Talan Alfrey

-OR- Ethan Slade

Free Safety

Tanner Wall

Tommy Prassas

-OR- Faletau Satuala

Nickel

Jakob Robinson

Micah Harper

Jonathan Kabeya

Chika Ebunoha

Cornerback

Jakob Robinson

Evan Johnson

Jayden Dunlap

Cornerback

Marque Collins

-OR- Mory Bamba

Therrian Alexander III

Punter

Sam Vander Haar

Landon Rehkow

Kickoffs

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Place Kicker

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Holder

Sam Vander Haar

Landon Rehkow

Long Snapper

Dalton Riggs

Cannon Skidmore

Returners

Parker Kingston

-OR- Keelan Marion

-OR- Chase Roberts

No. 14 BYU vs. Arizona

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Kickoff: 2 p.m. (MDT)

TV: FOX

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

