Utah v. TCU Time, TV Network Announced

Oct 7, 2024, 2:00 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Another late night at Rice Eccles Stadium, Utah’s game against TCU on October 19 will kick off at 8:30 p.m. MT.

This will be the team’s second late kick-off at Rice Eccles for the 2024 season.

Utah/TCU TV Broadcast Information

The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Utah, TCU meet for first time as Big 12 members

The October game will be the Horned Frogs and the Utes first matchup as Big 12 teams.

The two teams met up a handful of times as Mountain West Conference foes before each made the move to the Power Conference level.

RELATED: What Schools Could Pac-12 Be Targeting Next? What’s Next For Mountain West?

Utah has the edge all-time, as they are 5-3 in the eight times they’ve matchup against TCU.

Utah Football’s Remaining 2024 Schedule

  • Utah Football @ Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday, October 11
  • Utah Football vs. TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, October 19
  • Utah Football @ Houston Cougars on Saturday, October 26
  • Utah Football vs. BYU Cougars on Saturday, November, 9
  • Utah Football @ Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, November 16
  • Utah Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 23
  • Utah Football @ UCF Knights on Friday, November 29

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

