Utah v. TCU Time, TV Network Announced

SALT LAKE CITY – Another late night at Rice Eccles Stadium, Utah’s game against TCU on October 19 will kick off at 8:30 p.m. MT.

This will be the team’s second late kick-off at Rice Eccles for the 2024 season.

8:30… at night😏 🆚 TCU

🏟️ Rice-Eccles Stadium

⏰ 10.19.24 | 8:30PM MT

📺 ESPN

Utah/TCU TV Broadcast Information

The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Utah, TCU meet for first time as Big 12 members

The October game will be the Horned Frogs and the Utes first matchup as Big 12 teams.

The two teams met up a handful of times as Mountain West Conference foes before each made the move to the Power Conference level.

Utah has the edge all-time, as they are 5-3 in the eight times they’ve matchup against TCU.

Utah Football’s Remaining 2024 Schedule

Utah Football @ Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday, October 11

Utah Football vs. TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, October 19

Utah Football @ Houston Cougars on Saturday, October 26

Utah Football vs. BYU Cougars on Saturday, November, 9

Utah Football @ Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, November 16

Utah Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 23

Utah Football @ UCF Knights on Friday, November 29

