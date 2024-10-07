On the Site:
Jazz Bear Will Serve As Utah Hockey Club Mascot This Season

Oct 7, 2024, 2:18 PM

Oct 7, 2024, 2:18 PM

BY KSL SPORTS

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Jazz Bear will be pulling double-duty this season serving as the mascot for both the Utah Jazz and the Utah Hockey Club.

In a video posted to the Jazz’s social media pages, Utah Hockey Club head coach André Tourigny, coincidentally also nicknamed “Bear” calls the Jazz mascot asking for his help.

“Hey Bear, it’s Coach Bear, we’ll really need your help during the season this year,” Tourigny says via a video call. “We’d like you to get our crowd going, give us some energy, and put the party in the building, can you do that for us?”

Jazz Bear then received a package with a black Utah Hockey Sweater inside, adorned with the number 00 and Bear on the nameplate.

Jazz Bear To Serve As Utah Hockey Club Mascot

With 41 home games, Jazz Bear will double his workload during the concurrent NHL and NBA seasons.

The Utah Hockey Club opens its regular season on Tuesday amid the Jazz’s six-game preseason schedule.

The Jazz open the regular season on October 23 at home against the Memphis Grizzlies as the two leagues begin to alternate home appearances at the Delta Center.

In addition to working game nights, the Jazz Bear also makes frequent public appearances representing the organization.

The Utah Hockey Club is using temporary branding for its inaugural season but will adopt a permanent name and mascot ahead of the 2025-26 campaign via fan vote.

The Smith Entertainment Group, owners of the NHL franchise announced six finalists for the team’s future identity in June.

These are the nicknames available for fans to vote on:

  • Utah Venom
  • Utah Blizzard
  • Utah Mammoth
  • Utah Yeti
  • Utah Hockey Club (Utah HC)
  • Utah Outlaws

The NHL season concludes on April 15 while the Jazz season will wrap up on April 13.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

