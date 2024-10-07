Mapleton crossing guard injured after being hit by car

MAPLETON — A school crossing guard suffered a broken wrist and ankle after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning, according to the Mapleton Police Department.

According to a police news release, a driver of a vehicle was traveling east on Maple Street at around 8:45 a.m., and failed to see the crossing guard in the crosswalk.

The collision occurred in the school crossing of Mapleton Elementary School, located at 120 W. Maple Street.

Police said the crossing guard was in the marked crosswalk with a stop sign raised above her head. As the driver passed through the crosswalk, the right-side mirror of the vehicle hit the crossing guard, which caused her to fall to the ground. There were no other people in the crosswalk at the time, according to police.

“The driver’s vision was obscured by direct sun and a dirty windshield,” the release stated.

Police said the driver has been cooperative with the police investigation and was issued a citation for failing to yield for a crossing guard.

As a result of her injuries, police also said the crossing guard will require surgery.