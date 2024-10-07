TV Announcers Revealed For BYU Football’s Game Against Arizona

PROVO, Utah – BYU football will have one of the top broadcasting teams in college football on the television call for Saturday’s game against Arizona.

FOX is sending its number one team to call BYU-Arizona this weekend in Provo at 2 p.m. (MDT).

#BYU vs. Arizona gets the No. 1 FOX crew on Saturday afternoon in Provo. – PxP: Gus Johnson

– Analyst: Joel Klatt

– Sideline: Jenny Taft#BYUFootball #Big12 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 7, 2024

Gus Johnson will be the play-by-play announcer, analyst Joel Klatt will be alongside him in the booth, and Jenny Taft will be on the sideline.

BYU football will have Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, and Jenny Taft on the call

It’s the second time this season that Johnson and Klatt will be on location at a Big 12 venue. They opened the 2024 season in Morgantown, West Virginia, for West Virginia versus Penn State.

Since week one, they have been at Big Ten venues such as Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio State, and Penn State.

Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt have been FOX’s top broadcast team since 2015.

BYU has never had a game called by this crew.

When he was at CBS, Johnson called a pair of BYU basketball games in the NCAA Tournament. He called Jimmer Fredette’s final game at BYU in the 2011 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 against Florida.

THE FIRST GUS JOHNSON AND @JOELKLATT FIST BUMP OF THE YEAR 🤜🤛🏈 pic.twitter.com/BFrJ93FfIF — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 31, 2024

Johnson also called BYU’s Round of 64 loss to Xavier in the 2007 NCAA Tournament.

Saturday is BYU’s first home game on network FOX in the Kalani Sitake era. It’s the fourth appearance on FOX since 2018, and BYU has been 0-3 in their previous FOX games under Sitake.

BYU enters the matchup with a perfect 5-0 record and 2-0 in Big 12 play after a bye week. Arizona enters the matchup at 3-2 and 1-1 in Big 12 action.

Along with FOX’s number one broadcast team being on the call, FOX is sending its pregame show, Big Noon Kickoff, to Provo.

No. 14 BYU vs. Arizona

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Kickoff: 2 p.m. (MDT)

TV: FOX

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

