On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

TV Announcers Revealed For BYU Football’s Game Against Arizona

Oct 7, 2024, 2:35 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football will have one of the top broadcasting teams in college football on the television call for Saturday’s game against Arizona.

FOX is sending its number one team to call BYU-Arizona this weekend in Provo at 2 p.m. (MDT).

Gus Johnson will be the play-by-play announcer, analyst Joel Klatt will be alongside him in the booth, and Jenny Taft will be on the sideline.

BYU football will have Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, and Jenny Taft on the call

It’s the second time this season that Johnson and Klatt will be on location at a Big 12 venue. They opened the 2024 season in Morgantown, West Virginia, for West Virginia versus Penn State.

Since week one, they have been at Big Ten venues such as Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio State, and Penn State.

Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt have been FOX’s top broadcast team since 2015.

BYU has never had a game called by this crew.

When he was at CBS, Johnson called a pair of BYU basketball games in the NCAA Tournament. He called Jimmer Fredette’s final game at BYU in the 2011 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 against Florida.

Johnson also called BYU’s Round of 64 loss to Xavier in the 2007 NCAA Tournament.

Saturday is BYU’s first home game on network FOX in the Kalani Sitake era. It’s the fourth appearance on FOX since 2018, and BYU has been 0-3 in their previous FOX games under Sitake.

BYU enters the matchup with a perfect 5-0 record and 2-0 in Big 12 play after a bye week. Arizona enters the matchup at 3-2 and 1-1 in Big 12 action.

Along with FOX’s number one broadcast team being on the call, FOX is sending its pregame show, Big Noon Kickoff, to Provo.

No. 14 BYU vs. Arizona

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Kickoff: 2 p.m. (MDT)

TV: FOX

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

TV Announcers Revealed For BYU Football’s Game Against Arizona

BYU football's game against Arizona will have one of the top broadcast teams in the country.

37 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Announces Inaugural Opening Night 23-Man Roster

Ahead of their inaugural season, the Utah Hockey Club has officially announced their 23-man roster to begin the new NHL campaign.

51 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Bear Will Serve As Utah Hockey Club Mascot This Season

The Jazz Bear will be pulling double-duty this season serving as the mascot for both the Utah Jazz and the Utah Hockey Club.

54 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah v. TCU Time, TV Network Announced

Another late night at Rice Eccles Stadium, Utah's game against TCU on October 19 will kick off at 8:30 p.m. MT.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Arizona Game

The weekly depth chart entering BYU's game against Arizona.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Host Rockets In Preseason Game Two

The Utah Jazz will host the Houston Rockets in game two of their six-game 2024-25 preseason schedule on Monday night.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

TV Announcers Revealed For BYU Football’s Game Against Arizona