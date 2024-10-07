Five Things We Learned From Kalani Sitake’s BYU/Arizona Presser

PROVO, Utah – The 14th-ranked BYU football team kicked off another game week with a virtual press conference from head coach Kalani Sitake.

Sitake spent 20 minutes during his weekly Zoom call with the media on Monday as his BYU squad (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) gears up to face Arizona (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) for the first time as Big 12 foes.

Keeping BYU football humble while the spotlight grows entering Arizona game

The spotlight on BYU football is growing each week. With only 12 undefeated teams remaining in college football, BYU is on the national radar this week as FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” will be on location.

Then you add that BYU has moved up eight spots in the AP Top 25 since the last time they played. The nation is taking notice of BYU. How is Sitake keeping them dialed in as they showed in September?

“Only if you let it become a distraction. We prepped for this whole year; we’re at the position we thought we would be, but that means you go back to working hard again. I’m excited for the fans and for our families, for everybody to see the excitement around BYU football. I’m glad there’s a lot of attention with FOX coming in to be part of the festivities because I want to show off our fans. But that doesn’t even talk about our offense, defense, and special teams. We have a lot of work to do.

“So it’s great for everybody. I want our players to embrace the excitement and the energy, but you embrace it by going to work, and you go back to work, stay humble, work hard, practice hard, and get better. That’s what we’ve got to do.”

Competition at the center position without Connor Pay

BYU will be without Connor Pay for at least six weeks after he suffered a foot injury.

Who does BYU turn to without Pay this week against Arizona?

On this week’s depth chart, Sonny Makasini is listed as a co-starter, with Bruce Mitchell at the center spot.

During the win at Baylor on September 28, BYU played Makasini at center in replace of Pay. They initially had Austin Leausa take over for Makasini at right guard, but they later switched out Leausa for Mitchell.

Sitake discussed the competition at the center spot this week.

“We have a lot of guys that could play center. So, luckily, I trust TJ Woods to get the O-Line ready. He has done a great job at training them in different ways. … But I think having guys like Makasini, Bruce Mitchell, Jake Eichorn, Trevor Pay, and Sam Dawe. All of those guys I just named, I’m probably leaving out a few more. They can all snap. So it’s more than just snapping the balls, it’s getting the right guys and the connection.”

Kody Epps is OUT for BYU against Arizona

BYU wide receiver Kody Epps is out with an injury this week. The fifth-year junior suffered a setback in the win at Baylor. Sitake confirmed that Epps is out this week and that they are “hopeful” he will be able to return for the game against Oklahoma State.

#BYU WR Kody Epps is out this week against Arizona. Kalani Sitake hopes to have him back for the Oklahoma State game.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 7, 2024

Without Epps, BYU’s three starters at wide receiver this week are Chase Roberts, Darius Lassiter, and Keelan Marion.

Sitake’s thoughts on Arizona duo Noah Fifita & Tetairoa McMillan

Arizona QB Noah Fifita has passed for 1,361 yards this season. Almost half of Fifita’s yards through the air have been to one man, All-American wide receiver candidate Tetairoa McMillan.

Sitake was asked his thoughts on the connection between those two players.

“It’s always deadly; it’s always dangerous. They have a great connection, but that was back when they were in high school together. … I’ve watched Noah as he’s played and watched all of the film on him. He has a great demeanor—and just great command of the field. He’s super tough man, he makes some tough throws, and he’s got an elite awareness and ability and IQ.

“You combine that with McMillan’s ability to go up and catch the ball and to get open. You can’t say too much about their offense without mentioning that the other guys can get it done, too.”

Relationship with Arizona Coach Brent Brennan

Kalani Sitake is a well-liked guy in coaching circles, and when you’re well-liked, you have a lot of relationships. Count Arizona head coach Brent Brennan as another coach who Sitake has a friendship with.

“Good friends with their head coach, Brent Brennan. Brent and I go way back. We worked together at Oregon State and we became really close, myself and our families became close. So we’re really good friends. We keep in touch quite often. Obviously, not as much now, especially that we’re playing against each other.”

At Big 12 Media Days in July, Brennan discussed his connections with Sitake.

“We were both at Oregon State and lived in the same neighborhood…we got to be really, really good friends.”@ArizonaFBall head coach Brent Brennan talks about his relationship with @BYUfootball’s Kalani Sitake.#KSLBig12 #Big12 #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/ZKK7jpWr1I — KSL Sports (@kslsports) July 10, 2024

No. 14 BYU vs. Arizona

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Kickoff: 2 p.m. (MDT)

TV: FOX

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper