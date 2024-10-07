On the Site:
EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Box Elder School District asking voters to approve a $220-million bond

Oct 7, 2024, 5:12 PM | Updated: 7:00 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON AND MICHAEL HOUCK, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

BRIGHAM CITY — The Box Elder School District is asking voters to approve rebuilding four schools to help with overcrowding and safety concerns.

At 7:30 p.m. on Monday, the Box Elder community and school district officials will meet at Box Elder Middle School to discuss a proposed increase in property taxes. The school district is pitching to rebuild Bear River Middle School and Box Elder Middle School and remodel North Park Elementary and Lake View Elementary.

School district officials said the rebuilt schools would help eliminate intermediate schools for sixth and seventh grades, build out rooms at the high schools to accommodate ninth graders, and eliminate some portables.

“We have had an increase in programs over the years that has resulted in the majority of our buildings being overcrowded,” said Heidi Jo West, a Box Elder School District assistant superintendent.

Portables that are being used as extra classrooms at the Box Elder schools.

Portables that are being used as extra classrooms at the Box Elder schools. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

West and another assistant superintendent, Keith Mecham, said that if voters do not pass the bond, the needs will not disappear.

“Four out of five oldest buildings have unreinforced masonry. We’re very concerned and, you know, an earthquake or something disastrous like that, that our buildings would not stand,” Mecham said.

The two expanded middle schools would likely be built on new, larger sites. Administrators also want them to have better-controlled entrances and exits for stronger security.

Box Elder School District assistant superintendents Heidi Jo West and Keith Mecham.

Box Elder School District assistant superintendents Heidi Jo West and Keith Mecham. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

“I mean, this one’s old. It needs to be fixed up. And I do understand how we can pay more taxes. It’s hard for people to. But the high school is overpopulated, too,” said Molly Vranes, a parent.

“I just want them to understand, to help the children that go to the school, to give them more protection,” added grandparent, Candy Rogers.

School district officials are also proposing decreasing transition levels for most grades and installing air conditioning in elementary schools without it.

The school district plans to hold more meetings about the bonds, with the most recent happening on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Box Elder Middle School and Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

