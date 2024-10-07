On the Site:
CRIME

Gunman chased victim, shot him when he was down, Salt Lake police say

Oct 7, 2024, 4:50 PM | Updated: 5:42 pm

A Salt Lake City Police car on scene of a homicide investigation near 200 South State Street on Oct...

A Salt Lake City Police car on scene of a homicide investigation near 200 South State Street on Oct. 5, 2024. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man was arrested over the weekend and accused of shooting another man as the victim was walking away, and then shooting him again after the victim was already on the ground, killing him.

Farshad Baesmat Hassan-Pouri, 49, was arrested for investigation of murder and discharge of a firearm causing serious injury in connection with the shooting death of 30-year-old Gage Barrow.

About 12:20 p.m. Saturday, Salt Lake police were called to the area of 200 S. State on a report of a man being shot multiple times. Witnesses told officers that Hassan-Pouri and Barrow had been arguing when Hassan-Pouri pulled a gun out of his waistband and began firing at Barrow, a police booking affidavit states.

Investigators collected nearby surveillance video that shows the man “walking away and distancing himself from (Hassan-Pouri) prior to the first shots being fired” and then “shows the victim running away after being shot at,” according to the affidavit.

Hassan-Pouri then chased after Barrow. After Barrow collapsed to the ground, Hassan-Pouri “is then seen standing over the victim and proceeded to fire multiple gunshots into the victim,” the affidavit alleges.

Police located Hassan-Pouri and took him to the Salt Lake City Police Department for questioning. He told detectives that Barrow had been trash-talking to him and Hassan-Pouri warned him to stay away. He said Barrow continued to say things that made him “very angry,” prompting Hassan-Pouri to shoot at the man several times, chase after him and then shoot him again, the affidavit says.

“(Hassan-Pouri) was asked if the victim had been a threat, (he) responded by saying that he couldn’t remember what the victim was doing,” according to the affidavit.

