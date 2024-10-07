Motorcyclist injured in crash in remote area of southern Utah
Oct 7, 2024, 5:20 PM | Updated: 5:25 pm
(Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue)
HURRICANE — One person suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash Monday in southern Utah.
According to a Facebook post from Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue, crews were sent to a remote area on top of Smith Mesa above Virgin just after 12 p.m.
Due to the remote location, the victim was transported by helicopter to a hospital in St. George.
No other information was provided.