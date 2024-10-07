On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Motorcyclist injured in crash in remote area of southern Utah

Oct 7, 2024, 5:20 PM | Updated: 5:25 pm

One person suffered serious, but none-life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle accident Monday in southern Utah. (Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue)

(Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

HURRICANE One person suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash Monday in southern Utah.

According to a Facebook post from Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue, crews were sent to a remote area on top of Smith Mesa above Virgin just after 12 p.m.

Due to the remote location, the victim was transported by helicopter to a hospital in St. George.

No other information was provided.

(Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue) (Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue)

 

