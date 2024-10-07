On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

More data likely needed to know if new road rage law is making a difference

Oct 7, 2024, 5:46 PM | Updated: 5:49 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been three months since a new road rage law went into effect. Since then, the Utah Highway Patrol said the agency has investigated 42 incidents, including a deadly incident that took place Monday morning.

KSL TV asked Sen. Todd Weiler, the senate sponsor of House Bill 30, if he believes the bill has made a difference in combating road rage across the state, but it may be soon to tell.

“It seems like ever since COVID, it’s been getting worse. But we don’t know for sure because of the data problem,” Weiler said.

The main component of the new law, Weiler said, is to collect official data on road rage incidents for local law enforcement. “What we found out was there was no data,” he said. “Prior to the passage of this bill, in 2024, if someone was involved in a road rage incident, they might get cited for speeding or improper lane usage, or aggressive driving or even disorderly conduct,” he said.

The law defines what a road rage incident is and enhances penalties for people who commit road rage crimes. If a driver is charged a class B misdemeanor, it is then designated as a class A misdemeanor, so on and so forth. A driver could also face harsher fines, have their license revoked or suspended, and even have their vehicle impounded depending on the crime.

“It’s just hard to make something double or triple illegal. And also, we can’t legislate good behavior,” Weiler said. “Some people are going to be bad actors or have bad days. We just have to have laws that are set up to handle that. But unfortunately, we can’t just pass a law to make everyone be nice and civil. I wish we could.”

Weiler said making tweaks on the bill next session is a possibility, but road rage crimes committed by drivers are already illegal. “I think, from a legal standpoint, we’ve done everything we can with the law. I think we need people to be better citizens at moments.”

A UHP spokesperson said their statistics only measure incidents they are investigating and do not include incidents investigated by local law enforcement.

The bill also provides funding for a public awareness campaign to discourage drivers from committing road rage crimes, which UHP said they are working on. UHP had partnered with Zero Fatalities on a separate campaign back in January.

Below are tips to keep in mind if you encounter yourself in a road rage incident:

  • Stay safe, do not engage or escalate situation
  • Avoid eye contact, do not react to provocative gestures or words
  • Keep a safe distance between yourself and the aggressive driver in order to allow you to react to sudden maneuvers.
  • If you’re feeling threatened or unsafe call 911
  • Exit the road if necessary, drive to a public place or a police station
  • Document details, try to remember to write down aggressive driver’s license plate numbers.

