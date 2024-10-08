Saints WR Rashid Shaheed Takes Top Off Defense On 43-Yard Touchdown

On the Site:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Former Weber State wide receiver Rashid Shaheed gave the Saints some much-needed momentum with a 43-yard touchdown catch against the Chiefs on Monday.

The second-quarter deep ball was the third touchdown of the year for Shaheed.

The first three drives of the game for New Orleans ended in an interception and back-to-back punts.

As the second quarter got started and Kansas City took a 10-0 lead, Derek Carr and the Saints offense desperately needed to get something going.

Shaheed got his first touch of the game on a 2nd & 9 for 15 yards. Two plays later, he took the top off the Chiefs defense.

The former Wildcat has gotten out to a very hot start in 2024.

Through four and a half games, Shaheed has 17 receptions for 310 yards and three touchdowns. All of his touchdowns have been from 40 yards or further.

His first TD in the season-opener came in the first quarter from 59 yards out. In week two, he caught a 70-yard bomb against the Cowboys.

About Rashid Shaheed

Shaheed signed with the Saints in April 2022 after he wasn’t selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The former Wildcat reportedly received one of the top contracts for an undrafted player that season.

According to Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, Shaheed signed a deal with the Saints that included the sixth-highest amount of guaranteed money for a UDFA signing in 2022. FCS Analyst Sam Herder reported that Shaheed’s contract featured a guaranteed base salary of $207,000 and a signing bonus of $15,000.

The San Diego, CA native finished his Weber State career as the FCS all-time leader in kickoff return touchdowns (seven). In 53 games with the Wildcats, Shaheed set the Weber State record for kickoff return average at 29.1 yards per return. As a senior, Shaheed was named an FCS First Team All-American as both a kick returner and punt returner. Shaheed is the only Weber State Wildcat to be named as an All-American four different times.

As a rookie in 2022, Shaheed recorded 28 receptions for 488 yards and two touchdowns. He also had four rushes for 57 yards and a touchdown. In the return game, Shaheed had over 500 total yards on kickoffs and punts.

Last season, he posted 46 receptions for 719 yards and five touchdowns. Shaheed also returned a total of 43 punts and kicks for 723 yards and a touchdown.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

