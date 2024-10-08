Law enforcement officials warn of charity scams in aftermath of Hurricane Helene

SALT LAKE CITY — The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah is warning the public of charity scams in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, and the expected arrival of Hurricane Milton later this week along the Florida coast.

Hurricane Helene reached landfall on Sept. 26 on the Florida coast. It then caused devastating destruction in several states including, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee.

“As we have seen in the wake of previous national disasters, fraudsters will target victims of the storm along with citizens across the country who want to do what they can to assist individuals affected by the storm,” a statement read in a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Salt Lake City.

According to authorities, some people like to take advantage of natural disasters for their own gain by sending “fraudulent communications through email or social media and by creating deceiving websites designed to solicit contributions,” the release stated.

Authorities are urging people interested in making a donation to “exercise diligence” before taking action. Solicitations can come in the form of phone calls, text messages, email, flyers, mailings and door-to-door collections.

Several guidelines have been recommended by authorities to help prevent people from being victimized.

Make a donation directly to the organization. Don’t rely on others to make that contribution for you.

Reputable charities don’t pressure people into donations. If you feel pressured, don’t make the contribution.

Do not respond to any unsolicited emails or texts. And especially, never click on any links within those communications as they may be targeting your personel information.

To verify the legitimacy of a charity group, conduct an internet search of the organization.

Be aware that some organizations may have similar names to more reputable charities.

Avoid money transfer services. Organizations typically don’t use this method as a way to collect donations. Additionally, the organization’s website will almost always end in .org and not .com.

Avoid cash donations. Pay by debit or credit card if possible. Write a check out to the organization and not an individual.

Use caution with emails that contain pictures of natural disasters. They could contain viruses.