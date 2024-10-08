On the Site:
Lauri Markkanen Finds Walker Kessler For Alley-Oop Dunk

Oct 7, 2024, 8:05 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) is congratulated by Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24)

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz struggled to find a rhythm offensively in the first quarter, but that didn’t stop Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler from making a strong connection.

The two Jazz frontcourt starters hooked up for an impressive alley-oop midway through the opening period.

Related: Jazz Beat Breakers To Open Preseason

Markkanen Finds Kessler For Alley-Oop Dunk

Markkanen found Kessler on a set play along the baseline that saw the third-year center rise up for the easy dunk against the Rockets defense.

The Jazz opened the preseason 1-0 after defeating the New Zealand Breakers 116-87, but found themselves trailing the Rockets early in the first half.

At the end of the first quarter, the Jazz trailed the Rockets 22-12, and shot just 4-19 from the floor including 1-8 from three.

John Collins and Jordan Clarkson were the Jazz’s leading scorers with just three points each.

The Rockets shot 9-16 from the floor, but committed nine first quarter turnovers which allowed the Jazz to keep the game within striking distance.

The Markkanen-Kessler connection will be an important one for the Jazz this season as the third-year center out of Auburn looks to bounce back from a difficult sophomore campaign.

Jazz coach Will Hardy has inserted Kessler into the starting lineup in each of the team’s first two preseason games and appears poised to hold onto that job to begin the regular season.

Jazz Remaining 2024-25 Preseason Schedule

Here’s a look at the remaining preseason games for the Jazz.

October 10: Utah Jazz @ Dallas Mavericks – 6 p.m. MST
October 12: Utah Jazz @ San Antonio Spurs – 6 p.m. MST
October 15: Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings – 7 p.m. MST
October 18: Utah Jazz @ Portland Trail Blazers – 8 p.m. MST

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL Sports

