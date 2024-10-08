Lauri Markkanen Finds Walker Kessler For Alley-Oop Dunk

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz struggled to find a rhythm offensively in the first quarter, but that didn’t stop Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler from making a strong connection.

The two Jazz frontcourt starters hooked up for an impressive alley-oop midway through the opening period.

veintitrés 🇫🇮 y veinticuatro 🤠 pic.twitter.com/MjFqyZvpFt — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 8, 2024

Markkanen Finds Kessler For Alley-Oop Dunk

Markkanen found Kessler on a set play along the baseline that saw the third-year center rise up for the easy dunk against the Rockets defense.

The Jazz opened the preseason 1-0 after defeating the New Zealand Breakers 116-87, but found themselves trailing the Rockets early in the first half.

At the end of the first quarter, the Jazz trailed the Rockets 22-12, and shot just 4-19 from the floor including 1-8 from three.

John Collins and Jordan Clarkson were the Jazz’s leading scorers with just three points each.

At first I didn’t think the Jazz were playing all that poorly offensively, they just started 0-5 from three. But now they’re 1-11 overall and can’t get an easy look anywhere, so it’s safe to say the offense looks bad. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) October 8, 2024

The Rockets shot 9-16 from the floor, but committed nine first quarter turnovers which allowed the Jazz to keep the game within striking distance.

The Markkanen-Kessler connection will be an important one for the Jazz this season as the third-year center out of Auburn looks to bounce back from a difficult sophomore campaign.

Jazz coach Will Hardy has inserted Kessler into the starting lineup in each of the team’s first two preseason games and appears poised to hold onto that job to begin the regular season.

Jazz Remaining 2024-25 Preseason Schedule

Here’s a look at the remaining preseason games for the Jazz.

October 10: Utah Jazz @ Dallas Mavericks – 6 p.m. MST

October 12: Utah Jazz @ San Antonio Spurs – 6 p.m. MST

October 15: Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings – 7 p.m. MST

October 18: Utah Jazz @ Portland Trail Blazers – 8 p.m. MST

