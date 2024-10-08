On the Site:
TRAFFIC & ROADS

Police searching for driver of Tesla Cybertruck in connection to hit-and-run

Oct 7, 2024, 10:01 PM | Updated: 10:38 pm

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY DAN RASCON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY Unified police are searching for the driver of a Tesla Cybertruck who hit a woman on a motorcycle at a high rate of speed and then sped away.  

The victim, Kayla Watson, 26, was transported to the hospital in critical condition. 

Tanner Miller, a friend of Watson’s, was with her on another motorcycle at the intersection of 7800 South and State Street on Saturday at about 1:40 a.m. when the incident occurred. 

“We were sitting at a stop light, and it just came through and hit her and took off,” Miller said. 

Watson was knocked to the ground on her Harley Davidson motorcycle. The right side impact broke Kayla’s right hand and broke and mangled her right leg. 

“They didn’t even have the heart to stop at all. I just don’t know how someone could live with themselves after doing something like that,” Miller said. 

Searching for the vehicle

Later Saturday morning, Miller went to social media to try and track down the Cybertruck.  

“In search of Tesla truck. This is the time, and this is the date if anyone has any information or if anyone sees a truck missing a mirror please reach out,” Miller said. 

By 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Miller got a couple of different pictures of a Tesla Cybertruck with matching drivers side damage spotted at an apartment complex in Sandy. Miller went to that location, but said the truck was gone. 

On Sunday, someone spotted that same truck at the West Valley Tesla service center and notified Miller. Police arrived and impounded the truck.

Unified police impounded a Tesla Cybertruck on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. But police can’t say if it is the same vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday morning. (KSL TV)

However, Unified police said they “can’t confirm” that is the truck that hit Watson.  

Investigators said they are still investigating and in the process of trying to interview the owner of that truck. 

“We don’t want to go and interview the wrong person and charge the wrong person. That’s why it’s important that we make sure we have everything in place,” said Sgt. Aymee Race, with Unified Police Department. “I think it’s important until we can confirm this is the vehicle we still keep an eye out. For anyone who know who this is or it’s you watching this right now, please call in and talk to us and tell us what happened.” 

Miller said Watson almost lost her leg and faces a long road to recovery. 

“I just wish that Kayla gets justice for what happened to her and I hope she is able to recover,” Miller said. 

 

