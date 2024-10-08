John Collins Nutmegs Steven Adams For Lauri Markkanen Dunk

SALT LAKE CITY – John Collins is known more for his dunking than his passing, but against the Houston Rockets, his nutmeg feed led to an easy Lauri Markkanen slam.

Late in the third quarter, Collins passed the ball between Rockets center Steven Adams’ legs to find Markkanen for a two-handed dunk.

Collins Nutmegs Adams For Markkanen Dunk

The Markkanen dunk helped cap a Jazz run that erased a Rockets lead that grew as large as 19 in the first half.

The Jazz trailed 62-49 at half-time, but opened the third quarter on a 29-15 run as the Jazz generated takeaways and hit open shots.

Markkanen led the Jazz with 17 points through three quarters but struggled to shoot the ball connecting on just 3-11 field goal attempts.

The forward aided his scoring with an efficient 11-13 performance from the free-throw line.

Collins had four assists through three quarters off the bench.

After the dunk, Markkanen and Collins celebrated with the binoculars celebration.

Jazz Remaining 2024-25 Preseason Schedule

Here’s a look at the remaining preseason games for the Jazz.

October 10: Utah Jazz @ Dallas Mavericks – 6 p.m. MST

October 12: Utah Jazz @ San Antonio Spurs – 6 p.m. MST

October 15: Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings – 7 p.m. MST

October 18: Utah Jazz @ Portland Trail Blazers – 8 p.m. MST

