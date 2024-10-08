On the Site:
Utah Hockey Club Names Lawson Crouse Associate Captain

Oct 8, 2024, 9:51 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Hockey Club named Lawson Crouse associate captain for the team.

The announcement came on the morning of the team’s first-ever regular season game against the Chicago Blackhawks. You can find the team’s full opening night roster here.

Select players from Utah’s leadership committee will rotate as the third alternate captain throughout the year, according to a release from the team.

“Lawson is a tremendous person and player and has been a great leader for this group for many years. We are very pleased to name Lawson as our associate captain,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of Utah Hockey Club. “We’re extremely fortunate to have a strong leadership group with high character people in our dressing room, and we are confident that these players will do an excellent job leading our team on and off the ice.”

Last week, the club named Clayton Keller as the team’s captain. 

Lawson Crouse: Utah Hockey Club Associate Captain

Crouse is a 27-year-old left wing from Mount Brydges, Ontario, Canada. Acquired from Florida back in 2016, Crouse is one of the most tenured players on the roster. He also signed a five-year $21.5 million contract back in 2022 that will see him through the 2026-27 campaign with the organization.

Junior Career

To begin his junior career, Crouse was selected No. 5 overall by the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL (Ontario Hockey League). In three seasons with the Frontenacs, Crouse was a great all-around player as he registered 67 goals and 73 assists.

He also wasn’t afraid to be aggressive as he built a reputation for himself and even spent 190 minutes in the penalty box during his three years with Kingston.

Want to connect with other hockey fans in Utah? Join our free fan message board.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Before his final year in the juniors, Crouse was selected No. 11 overall by the Florida Panthers where he a signed three-year, entry-level contract.

Lawson Crouse: NHL Career

Prior to being traded to the Arizona Coyotes in 2016, Crouse was assigned to the AHL’s Portland Pirates for two games, but didn’t record any points.

Once a member of the Coyotes, Crouse has been a dependable winger for the organization. In eight seasons, he has appeared in more than 500 games in the NHL and had only one short stint with the AHL affiliate, Tucson Roadrunners, for continued development earlier in his career.

For the last three seasons, Crouse has consistently produced on the offensive end, averaging 22 goals and 18 assists. He also recorded career-highs in 2022-23 with 24 goals and 21 assists.

Standing 6-foot-4, Crouse has great size for a winger which he consistently uses to his advantage. Every shift, Crouse asserts himself physically on the forecheck and creates openings by separating the opposition from the puck with punishing checks. He also has good hands and an impressive shot which has allowed him to be a consistent offensive contributor for the club.

Crouse is also known as enforcer, willing to drop the gloves with anybody and also earned himself the nickname, “The Sheriff.”

