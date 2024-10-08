On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Football Offers Former James Madison Wide Receiver

Oct 8, 2024, 11:40 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has extended an offer to an intriguing wide receiver who began his college career at James Madison University.

Ibrahim Barry, currently at Sussex County Community College in New Jersey, received an offer from BYU.

BYU football offers Ibrahim Barry

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound prospect has three years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.

Barry hails from Baltimore, Maryland, where he prepped at North County High School. He signed with James Madison out of high school as part of the 2023 recruiting class and didn’t play in his one year with the Dukes.

Coming out of high school, he had reported offers from Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia, and others.

During his prep career, along with wide receiver, Barry played defensive back, outside linebacker, and tight end among other spots.

After the 2023 season, Barry entered the Transfer Portal and ended up at Sussex Community College this past summer.

This year at Sussex, Barry has eight receptions for 96 yards in three games.

BYU currently has one wide receiver commitment for the class of 2025, that’s LaMason Waller from Oak Hills High School in California.

Since joining Sussex Community College, Barry’s other offer besides BYU is from Murray State in the FCS ranks.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Offers Former James Madison Wide Receiver

BYU extends a scholarship offer to a current JUCO prospect who was previously at James Madison University.

26 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Names Lawson Crouse Associate Captain

Utah Hockey Club named Lawson Crouse associate captain for the team ahead of their first regular season matchup against the Blackhawks.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Rally To Beat Rockets, Move To 2-0 In Preseason

The Utah Jazz stayed undefeated through two postseason games after beating the Houston Rockets 122-113 at home.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

John Collins Nutmegs Steven Adams For Lauri Markkanen Dunk

John Collins found Lauri Markkanen for an easy dunk after nutmegging the Houston Rockets Steven Adams in the preseason.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lauri Markkanen Finds Walker Kessler For Alley-Oop Dunk

Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler connected on an alley-oop dunk in the first quarter of their preseason game against the Houston Rockets.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Saints WR Rashid Shaheed Takes Top Off Defense On 43-Yard Touchdown

Former Weber State WR Rashid Shaheed gave the Saints some much-needed momentum with a 43-yard touchdown catch against the Chiefs.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

BYU Football Offers Former James Madison Wide Receiver