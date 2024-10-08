BYU Football Offers Former James Madison Wide Receiver

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has extended an offer to an intriguing wide receiver who began his college career at James Madison University.

Ibrahim Barry, currently at Sussex County Community College in New Jersey, received an offer from BYU.

Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Brigham Young University pic.twitter.com/v8Dy5CRLW4 — Ibrahim Barry (IB) (@ibrahimbarry111) October 6, 2024

BYU football offers Ibrahim Barry

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound prospect has three years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.

Barry hails from Baltimore, Maryland, where he prepped at North County High School. He signed with James Madison out of high school as part of the 2023 recruiting class and didn’t play in his one year with the Dukes.

Coming out of high school, he had reported offers from Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia, and others.

During his prep career, along with wide receiver, Barry played defensive back, outside linebacker, and tight end among other spots.

After the 2023 season, Barry entered the Transfer Portal and ended up at Sussex Community College this past summer.

This year at Sussex, Barry has eight receptions for 96 yards in three games.

BYU currently has one wide receiver commitment for the class of 2025, that’s LaMason Waller from Oak Hills High School in California.

Since joining Sussex Community College, Barry’s other offer besides BYU is from Murray State in the FCS ranks.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

