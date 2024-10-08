On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
LOCAL NEWS

Salt Lake City Council likely to sign resolution preserving Abravanel Hall

Oct 8, 2024, 11:55 AM

BY BRITT JOHNSON, KSL NEWS RADIO


SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Council is likely to sign a resolution on Tuesday committing to the long-term preservation of Abravanel Hall.

Senior Policy Advisor for Councilman Dave Alvord, Corinne Johnson, said this resolution is legislation and is binding.

“It will hold future councils to this acknowledgment of the importance of Abravanel Hall,” she said. “And hopefully [it will] ensure that we will be able to preserve this amazing cultural icon for another 50 years.”

Additionally, Johnson said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall supports the resolution.

This resolution is the first big step in Abravanel Hall’s preservation.

“(Other steps) include fundraising. It will include working creatively as a county and as a state to ensure that it is preserved,” Johnson said.

It will need continued funding and the Salt Lake County Council will also work closely with the city and Smith Entertainment Group to ensure Abravanel Hall stays standing alongside the area’s cultural and professional sports scene.

