Utah Tech University inducts three community servants into Hall of Fame

Oct 8, 2024, 1:31 PM | Updated: 1:40 pm

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


SALT LAKE CITY — Three people were inducted into the Utah Tech University Hall of Fame Thursday at a ceremony that aimed to recognize their contributions to the university.

Dr. Robert W. Prince, Marcia Wade and Dorothy Orton were the three inducted on campus. To be a hall of famer, the university seeks out people who have dedicated their time and money to making Utah Tech the best it can be. Right now, there are 116 people in the Hall of Fame, which got its start back in 1998.

Dorothy Orton is honored and inducted into the Utah Tech University Hall of Fame. (Utah Tech University) Dr. Robert W. Prince is honored and inducted into the Utah Tech University Hall of Fame. (Utah Tech University) Marcia Wade is honored and inducted into the Utah Tech University Hall of Fame. (Utah Tech University)

School leaders provided background on the inductees:

Prince, an alumnus of Dixie Jr. College, earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery and post-residency certification in orthodontics from the University of Southern California. A long-time orthodontist in St. George, Beaver and Kanab, Prince played a key role in founding Utah Tech’s Department of Dental Hygiene by temporarily donating his office space before the permanent facility was completed.

Inducted into UT’s Hall of Fame posthumously, Wade dedicated her life to community service after being inspired by an act of kindness during her college years. After a community member covered her expenses while she was earning her bachelor’s degree in education from Brigham Young University, Wade was diligent to pay forward the act of supporting students. Since moving to St. George in 1993, she had been deeply involved in various local initiatives, including servings as a founding co-chair of Utah Tech’s Fire & Ice Gala since 2005 to raise funds for need-based scholarships, supporting students and serving on the Dixie College and Utah Tech Foundation board for 17 years.

Orton has been a vital member of the Utah Tech Foundation board since 2000. As a founding co-chair ofthe Fire & Ice Gala, she has helped raise funds for needs-based scholarships since 2005. Orton has also been involved in a wide range of community efforts, including serving on the Washington County Fair Board, the Judicial Nominating Committee for the Fifth District Court and the Huntsman World Senior Games.

