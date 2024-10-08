On the Site:
KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2024 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 9

Oct 8, 2024, 1:14 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Week 8 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and KSL Sports Rewind released its Top 25 ranking.

Dane Stewart and Jeff Hansen of KSL Sports Rewind released the Top 25 rankings heading into Week 9 of the football season.

Here are the top 25 rankings entering Week 9 voted by the Rewind Sports Network (previous ranking included). For a full recap of the Top 25, check out the video at the top of the story.

KSL Sports Rewind Top 25 High School Football Poll Heading Into Week 9

Dropped out of Top 25: Springville Red Devils (#23), Sky View Bobcats (#24), Grantsville Cowboys (#25)

25. Mountain Ridge Sentinels, 4-4, 2-1 Region 2 (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win vs. Herriman, 20-10.

Next Up: @ Riverton on Friday, October 11 at 7:00 PM, the Game Night Live Game of the Week on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

24. Woods Cross Wildcats, 5-3, 3-2 Region 5 (Unranked) 

Previous Result: Win vs. Northridge, 12-10.

Next Up: @ Box Elder on Thursday, October 10 at 7:00 PM.

23. Provo Bulldogs, 5-2, 4-0 Region 8 (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 13 Spanish Fork, 46-42.

Next Up: @ Uintah on Thursday, October 10 at 7:00 PM.

22. Spanish Fork Dons, 6-2, 3-1 Region 8 (#13)

Previous Result: Loss at Provo, 46-42.

Next Up: vs. Payson on Thursday, October 10 at 7:00 PM.

21. Park City Miners, 7-1, 4-1 Region 10 (#21)

Previous Result: Win at Jordan, 37-7.

Next Up: vs. Tooele on Thursday, October 10 at 7:00 PM.

20. American Fork Cavemen, 3-5, 1-2 Region 3 (#22)

Previous Result: Win at Pleasant Grove, 30-8.

Next Up: vs. Westlake on Thursday, October 10 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

19. Weber Warriors, 5-3, 1-2 Region 1 (#14)

Previous Result: Loss vs. Farmington, 41-28.

Next Up: @ No. 13 Fremont on Thursday, October 10 at 7:00 PM.

18. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs, 6-2, 4-0 Region 9 (#20)

Previous Result: Win vs. Hurricane, 55-20.

Next Up: @ Pine View on Friday, October 11 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

17. Richfield Wildcats, 8-0, 3-0 3A South (#19)

Previous Result: Win vs. Manti, 28-7.

Next Up: @ Canyon View on Friday, October 11 at 7:00 PM.

16. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles, 7-1, 3-1 Region 7 (#17)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 23 Springville, 41-14.

Next Up: @ No. 5 Timpview on Thursday, October 10 at 7:00 PM.

15. West Panthers, 4-4, 4-0 Region 6 (#16)

Previous Result: Win vs. Highland, 40-16.

Next Up: @ East on Thursday, October 10 at 7:00 PM.

14. Olympus Titans, 4-3, 3-1 Region 6 (#15)

Previous Result: Bye Week

Next Up: @ Highland on Thursday, October 10 at 7:00 PM.

13. Fremont Silverwolves, 6-2, 3-0 Region 1 (#18)

Previous Result: Win vs. Syracuse, 28-18.

Next Up: vs. No. 19 Weber on Thursday, October 10 at 7:00 PM.

12. Davis Darts, 6-2, 2-1 Region 1 (#12)

Previous Result: Win vs. Layton, 49-6.

Next Up: vs. Farmington on Thursday, October 10 at 7:00 PM.

11. Bountiful Redhawks, 7-1, 4-1 Region 5 (#11)

Previous Result: Win vs. Box Elder, 50-21.

Next Up: @ No. 6 Roy on Thursday, October 10 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

10. Brighton Bengals, 7-1, 4-1 Region 6 (#10)

Previous Result: Win vs. Alta, 19-10.

Next Up: vs. Layton Christian on Thursday, October 10 at 7:00 PM.

9. Orem Tigers, 7-1, 3-0 Region 7 (#9)

Previous Result: Win at Cedar Valley, 38-16.

Next Up: vs. Springville on Thursday, October 10 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

8. Morgan Trojans, 8-0, 3-0 3A North (#7)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 25 Grantsville, 42-3.

Next Up: vs. Ogden on Friday, October 11 at 7:00 PM.

7. Ridgeline Riverhawks, 8-0, 4-0 Region 11 (#8)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 24 Sky View, 56-13.

Next Up: @ Mountain Crest on Friday, October 11 at 7:00 PM.

6. Roy Royals, 8-0, 5-0 Region 5 (#5)

Previous Result: Win at Viewmont, 42-28.

Next Up: vs. No. 11 Bountiful on Thursday, October 10 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

5. Timpview Thunderbirds, 4-2, 3-0 Region 7 (#4)

Previous Result: Win at Wasatch, 48-14.

Next Up: vs. No. 16 Maple Mountain on Thursday, October 10 at 7:00 PM.

4. Lehi Pioneers, 6-1, 2-1 Region 3 (#6)

Previous Result: Win vs. Westlake, 48-7.

Next Up: @ No. 2 Lone Peak on Thursday, October 10 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

3. Corner Canyon Chargers, 7-1, 3-0 Region 2 (#2)

Previous Result: Win vs. Copper Hills, 49-14.

Next Up: @ Bingham on Friday, October 11 at 7:00 PM.

2. Lone Peak Knights, 6-2, 2-1 Region 3 (#1)

Previous Result: Loss vs. No. 3 Skyridge, 21-16.

Next Up: vs. No. 4 Lehi on Thursday, October 10 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

1. Skyridge Falcons, 6-2, 3-0 Region 3 (#3)

Previous Result: Win at No. 1 Lone Peak, 21-16.

Next Up: @ Pleasant Grove on Thursday, October 10 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter who has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker who played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Riverton High School, where the Silverwolves will host the Mountain Ridge Sentinels. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM MT on Friday, October 11. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Utah Hockey Club Vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Utah Hockey Club is set to begin a new era of professional sports in Utah when they host the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, October 8.

28 minutes ago

KSL Sports

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Utah Utes Football Vs. Arizona State

Utah Football looks to get back in the win column against Arizona State on Friday. Here is how to watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up.

48 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Jazz Mailbag: Will Kyle Filipowski Be In The Opening Night Rotation?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where this week we look at whether Kyle Filipowski can crack the team's rotation.

1 hour ago

KSL Sports

Clayton Keller Feels Free To Win With Utah Hockey Club In Inaugural Season

For newly appointed team captain Clayton Keller, this new chapter has been freeing and will allow the team to simply focus on hockey.

2 hours ago

KSL Sports

How To Watch Game Night Live: Mountain Ridge Sentinels @ Riverton Silverwolves

In the penultimate week of the high school football regular season, the Game Night Live Game of the Week features a pair of Region 2 rivals.

2 hours ago

KSL Sports

Arizona Football Coach Sees Parallels Between BYU And Utah

Arizona's first-year head coach sees some similarities to Utah from BYU.

2 hours ago

