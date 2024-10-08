Ryan Smith Expects Olympic Hockey At Delta Center In 2034

SALT LAKE CITY – Hours before dropping the puck at Delta Center for Utah Hockey Club’s first game in the Beehive State, owner Ryan Smith announced Delta Center will be the home of Olympic hockey when the Winter Olympics return to Utah in 2034.

“With the Olympics coming, this will be the hockey venue,” Smith told assembled media. “Sorry, I’m telling that right now. You can’t have the NHL and not have the hockey.”

Ryan Smith said Delta Center will be the home of Olympic Hockey in 2034.#UtahHC #NHL — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 8, 2024

UHC opens its inaugural season in Utah by hosting the Chicago Blackhawks at Delta Center on Tuesday, October 8.

History of Delta Center

Opened in the spring of 1991, Delta Center was built as the primary home of the Utah Jazz. In 33 years, Delta Center has hosted two NBA Finals, two NBA All-Star Weekends, numerous concerts, arena football, ice hockey, speed skating, figure skating, and UFC. Along with the Jazz and UHC, the Salt Lake Golden Eagles (IHL), Utah Grizzlies (IHL), Utah Starzz (WNBA), and Utah Blaze (AFL) have called Delta Center home.

The arena’s design and 18,000+ seating capacity for basketball have made it one of the more intimidating home arenas in the NBA.

The arena underwent $125 million worth of renovations in 2016-17, including state-of-the-art video boards, club seating, and other fan improvements. Delta Center will undergo further renovations over the next two seasons to meet the needs of the NHL and its fans.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has said the future Delta Center improvements will increase unobstructed hockey seating from 12,000 to 17,000.

Delta Center Renovations

“Over the past five months, Level 1 of Delta Center underwent significant renovations to create new family hospitality areas, a dedicated locker room for the Utah Hockey Club, an updated Jazz locker room, newly configured NBA and NHL visiting locker rooms, and shared facilities for NBA and NHL coaches and league officials,” Smith Entertainment Group wrote in a press release in September.

