On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

TRAFFIC & ROADS

SLCPD identifies bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle

Oct 8, 2024, 2:22 PM | Updated: 2:27 pm

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY Salt Lake City police have released the identity of the woman who died last month after being struck by a vehicle in the Central 9th neighborhood.

According to a news release from SLCPD, Breanna Anderson, 45, died after the bicyle she was riding was struck by a vehicle just after midnight on Sept. 22.

The release also stated that officers noticed a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road near 400 West and 800 South. When officers arrived on scene, they found Anderson lying on the ground with multiple injuries.

Anderson was transported by ambulance to a area hospital, but later died.

According to their investigation, police believe that Anderson was riding her bicycle westbound in the eastbound lanes and struck the vehicle head-on.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

If you have information about this case, you are asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000.

KSL 5 TV Live

Traffic & Roads

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Mark Jones

SLCPD identifies bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle

Salt Lake City police have released the identity of the woman who died last month after being struck by a vehicle in the Central 9th neighborhood.

2 hours ago

Unified police are searching for the driver of a Tesla Cybertruck who hit a woman on a motorcycle a...

Dan Rascon

Police searching for driver of Tesla Cybertruck in connection to hit-and-run

Unified police are searching for the driver of a Tesla Cybertruck who hit a woman on a motorcycle at a high rate of speed and then sped away.  

18 hours ago

One person suffered serious, but none-life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle accident Mon...

Mark Jones

Motorcyclist injured in crash in remote area of southern Utah

One person suffered serious, but none-life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle accident Monday in southern Utah.

23 hours ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Mapleton crossing guard injured after being hit by car

A school crossing guard suffered a broken wrist and ankle after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning, according to the Mapleton Police Department.

1 day ago

The Utah County Sheriff's Office towed dozens of vehicles Friday through Sunday (Oct. 4-6, 2024), a...

Shelby Lofton

Dozens of vehicles towed, more cited near Fifth Water Hot Springs

The Utah County Sheriff's Office towed dozens of vehicles Friday through Sunday, and cited even more. 

2 days ago

A University of Utah air ambulance responding to a crash on Highway 40. (Terry Kearns)...

Alexander Campbell

Crash on US 40 leaves two dead, including toddler

A crash on U.S. Highway 40 has left two people dead, including a woman and a three-year-old girl on Tuesday.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

SLCPD identifies bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle