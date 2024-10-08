SLCPD identifies bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police have released the identity of the woman who died last month after being struck by a vehicle in the Central 9th neighborhood.

According to a news release from SLCPD, Breanna Anderson, 45, died after the bicyle she was riding was struck by a vehicle just after midnight on Sept. 22.

The release also stated that officers noticed a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road near 400 West and 800 South. When officers arrived on scene, they found Anderson lying on the ground with multiple injuries.

Anderson was transported by ambulance to a area hospital, but later died.

According to their investigation, police believe that Anderson was riding her bicycle westbound in the eastbound lanes and struck the vehicle head-on.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

If you have information about this case, you are asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000.