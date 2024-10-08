On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Arizona Football Coach Sees Parallels Between BYU And Utah

Oct 8, 2024, 2:36 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Brent Brennan is in his first year as head coach of the Arizona Wildcats.

The former San Jose State coach is preparing to face BYU for the second time in his head coaching career. His first matchup against BYU and Kalani Sitake was in 2017, in his first year with the Spartans.

BYU won that game 41-20.

Brennan and Sitake were colleagues at Oregon State for a season before Sitake took over as head coach of his alma mater.

“Kalani and I worked together in 2015 at Oregon State. We lived in the same neighborhood, and he’s one of my favorite people on the planet,” Brennan said. “He’s just an incredible human being, a great father, a great husband, and a great football coach.”

The new headman of the Wildcats knows what to expect from a Sitake-coached team. He shared his thoughts on BYU in preparation for Saturday’s afternoon Big 12 clash in Provo.

“A really good football. I think it’s an interesting situation where, coming into this conference, our last four games have all been against really good people, right? All people that have one loss or better, you know what I mean? So, going on the road, another hostile environment, they’re extremely physical. They’re very well-coached. They play hard.”

BYU’s physicality reminds Brent Brennan of Utah

Brennan also drew some comparisons between BYU and their rival Utah.

Arizona pulled off an upset victory over Utah two weeks ago in Salt Lake City.

Brennan added on BYU, “In some ways, like physicality-wise, they’re similar to what you experience when you play Utah.”

BYU enters the game against Arizona with a top-20 defense (292.6 allowed per game) and 21st nationally in turnover margin.

The Wildcats performed well against Utah’s physicality, scoring 23 points on the road in the win and allowing only 10 points. However, Arizona has had underwhelming performances against Kansas State and last week’s Big 12 home opener against Texas Tech.

“I think the cool thing about it is that everybody on the team and on our offensive side of the ball is looking at the small details that had a huge impact in that game, that we could have easily fixed. I love where our defense is at. I think they’re playing with real energy and physicality. It’s really exciting. And I think there’s a couple of plays that we’d all like back, and that’s what happens when you don’t win a football game.”

No. 14 BYU vs. Arizona

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Kickoff: 2 p.m. (MDT)

TV: FOX

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Utah Utes Football Vs. Arizona State

Utah Football looks to get back in the win column against Arizona State on Friday. Here is how to watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up.

26 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Mailbag: Will Kyle Filipowski Be In The Opening Night Rotation?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where this week we look at whether Kyle Filipowski can crack the team's rotation.

52 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Clayton Keller Feels Free To Win With Utah Hockey Club In Inaugural Season

For newly appointed team captain Clayton Keller, this new chapter has been freeing and will allow the team to simply focus on hockey.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Game Night Live: Mountain Ridge Sentinels @ Riverton Silverwolves

In the penultimate week of the high school football regular season, the Game Night Live Game of the Week features a pair of Region 2 rivals.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Arizona Football Coach Sees Parallels Between BYU And Utah

Arizona's first-year head coach sees some similarities to Utah from BYU.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ryan Smith Expects Olympic Hockey At Delta Center In 2034

Hours before dropping the puck at Delta Center for Utah Hockey Club's first game in the Beehive State, owner Ryan Smith announced Delta Center will be the home of Olympic hockey when the Winter Olympics return to Utah in 2034. 

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Arizona Football Coach Sees Parallels Between BYU And Utah