On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch Game Night Live: Mountain Ridge Sentinels @ Riverton Silverwolves

Oct 8, 2024, 2:44 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

RIVERTON, Utah – In the penultimate week of the high school football regular season, the Game Night Live Game of the Week features a pair of Region 2 rivals.

The Mountain Ridge Sentinels (4-4, 2-1) will face the Riverton Silverwolves (2-4, 0-3) on Friday, October 11.

RELATED: Stingy Defense Powers Skyridge Past Lone Peak

You can find and stream (for free) our entire slate of high school football games right here.

KSL Sports’ Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester will be on the call and have full coverage of the contest and other games throughout the 2024 high school season on Game Night Live.

For more high school sports highlights, analysis, and rankings, follow us on social.

Game Night Live: Week Nine

Mountain Ridge Sentinels @ Riverton Silverwolves

Mountain Ridge won its second straight game, using 14 fourth-quarter points to beat the Herriman Mustangs 20-10. Junior QB Wyatt Bingham threw for 162 yards and two touchdowns, while senior running back Cameron Beck averaged 6.1 yards per carry on 15 attempts. The Sentinels enter the week averaging 26.5 points per game.

Riverton is looking to right the ship after three straight losses, including a 21-16 setback against Bingham last week. Senior QB Andrew Neilson did much of the heavy lifting last week, combining for 173 yards on the ground and through the air. Neilson accounted for one touchdown passing and one rushing score in the loss.

Kickoff for the Game Night Live Game of the Week between Mountain Ridge and Riverton is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT. Kickoff time is subject to change. The game will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

RELATED STORIES

Follow High School Athletics With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah High School sports here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Utah Utes Football Vs. Arizona State

Utah Football looks to get back in the win column against Arizona State on Friday. Here is how to watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up.

28 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Mailbag: Will Kyle Filipowski Be In The Opening Night Rotation?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where this week we look at whether Kyle Filipowski can crack the team's rotation.

54 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Clayton Keller Feels Free To Win With Utah Hockey Club In Inaugural Season

For newly appointed team captain Clayton Keller, this new chapter has been freeing and will allow the team to simply focus on hockey.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Game Night Live: Mountain Ridge Sentinels @ Riverton Silverwolves

In the penultimate week of the high school football regular season, the Game Night Live Game of the Week features a pair of Region 2 rivals.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Arizona Football Coach Sees Parallels Between BYU And Utah

Arizona's first-year head coach sees some similarities to Utah from BYU.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ryan Smith Expects Olympic Hockey At Delta Center In 2034

Hours before dropping the puck at Delta Center for Utah Hockey Club's first game in the Beehive State, owner Ryan Smith announced Delta Center will be the home of Olympic hockey when the Winter Olympics return to Utah in 2034. 

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

How To Watch Game Night Live: Mountain Ridge Sentinels @ Riverton Silverwolves