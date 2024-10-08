How To Watch Game Night Live: Mountain Ridge Sentinels @ Riverton Silverwolves

RIVERTON, Utah – In the penultimate week of the high school football regular season, the Game Night Live Game of the Week features a pair of Region 2 rivals.

The Mountain Ridge Sentinels (4-4, 2-1) will face the Riverton Silverwolves (2-4, 0-3) on Friday, October 11.

KSL Sports’ Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester will be on the call and have full coverage of the contest and other games throughout the 2024 high school season on Game Night Live.

Game Night Live: Week Nine

Mountain Ridge Sentinels @ Riverton Silverwolves

Mountain Ridge won its second straight game, using 14 fourth-quarter points to beat the Herriman Mustangs 20-10. Junior QB Wyatt Bingham threw for 162 yards and two touchdowns, while senior running back Cameron Beck averaged 6.1 yards per carry on 15 attempts. The Sentinels enter the week averaging 26.5 points per game.

Riverton is looking to right the ship after three straight losses, including a 21-16 setback against Bingham last week. Senior QB Andrew Neilson did much of the heavy lifting last week, combining for 173 yards on the ground and through the air. Neilson accounted for one touchdown passing and one rushing score in the loss.

Kickoff for the Game Night Live Game of the Week between Mountain Ridge and Riverton is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT. Kickoff time is subject to change. The game will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

