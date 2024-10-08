On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Clayton Keller Feels Free To Win With Utah Hockey Club In Inaugural Season

Oct 8, 2024, 2:57 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s the beginning of a new era for the NHL in Utah as the Utah Hockey Club waits for the puck to drop during their highly anticipated inaugural home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks. For newly appointed team captain Clayton Keller, this new chapter has been freeing and will allow the team to simply focus on hockey.

Related: Clayton Keller Named First Utah Hockey Club Captain

Clayton Keller feels ‘freed up’ to win with Utah Hockey Club

Around the arena, the energy is palpable and it’s all smiles amongst the entire staff. For the first time in a lot of these players careers, this season is all about hockey. For so many years, there were constant distractions in Arizona, culminating to the eventual sale of the team this past spring. But now, Keller and his squad can just focus on winning in their new home.

“Thats definitely a feeling we’ve had. No distractions. You can say what you want, but at times friends, family, people always asking you what’s going on & you don’t know. It’s nice to be freed up & focus on our job & what we’re here to do which is win,” Keller said.

While so much has led up to the inaugural season, it all begins tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks inside the Delta Center. While the focus will be winning as many games as possible and trying to make that leap to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Keller said they’re just taking it day by day and focusing on their specific job every night.

“Just take it one day at a time,” Keller said. “It’s a historic night here and it’ll be pretty crazy, but we’ve got to focus on our job and what we’re trying to do.”

With the pressures of Arizona behind them, the Utah Hockey Club has the opportunity to play their best hockey in years with the energy of a new city, a supportive ownership group and several new talented additions that could elevate them to a playoff team in year one.

Related: Three Bold Predictions For Utah Hockey Club’s Inaugural Season

RELATED STORIES

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will now officially transition to the regular season with their first game on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. The game can be viewed on ESPN. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Utah Utes Football Vs. Arizona State

Utah Football looks to get back in the win column against Arizona State on Friday. Here is how to watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up.

28 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Mailbag: Will Kyle Filipowski Be In The Opening Night Rotation?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where this week we look at whether Kyle Filipowski can crack the team's rotation.

55 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Clayton Keller Feels Free To Win With Utah Hockey Club In Inaugural Season

For newly appointed team captain Clayton Keller, this new chapter has been freeing and will allow the team to simply focus on hockey.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Game Night Live: Mountain Ridge Sentinels @ Riverton Silverwolves

In the penultimate week of the high school football regular season, the Game Night Live Game of the Week features a pair of Region 2 rivals.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Arizona Football Coach Sees Parallels Between BYU And Utah

Arizona's first-year head coach sees some similarities to Utah from BYU.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ryan Smith Expects Olympic Hockey At Delta Center In 2034

Hours before dropping the puck at Delta Center for Utah Hockey Club's first game in the Beehive State, owner Ryan Smith announced Delta Center will be the home of Olympic hockey when the Winter Olympics return to Utah in 2034. 

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Clayton Keller Feels Free To Win With Utah Hockey Club In Inaugural Season