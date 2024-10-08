Clayton Keller Feels Free To Win With Utah Hockey Club In Inaugural Season

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s the beginning of a new era for the NHL in Utah as the Utah Hockey Club waits for the puck to drop during their highly anticipated inaugural home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks. For newly appointed team captain Clayton Keller, this new chapter has been freeing and will allow the team to simply focus on hockey.

Clayton Keller feels ‘freed up’ to win with Utah Hockey Club

Around the arena, the energy is palpable and it’s all smiles amongst the entire staff. For the first time in a lot of these players careers, this season is all about hockey. For so many years, there were constant distractions in Arizona, culminating to the eventual sale of the team this past spring. But now, Keller and his squad can just focus on winning in their new home.

“Thats definitely a feeling we’ve had. No distractions. You can say what you want, but at times friends, family, people always asking you what’s going on & you don’t know. It’s nice to be freed up & focus on our job & what we’re here to do which is win,” Keller said.

While so much has led up to the inaugural season, it all begins tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks inside the Delta Center. While the focus will be winning as many games as possible and trying to make that leap to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Keller said they’re just taking it day by day and focusing on their specific job every night.

“Just take it one day at a time,” Keller said. “It’s a historic night here and it’ll be pretty crazy, but we’ve got to focus on our job and what we’re trying to do.”

With the pressures of Arizona behind them, the Utah Hockey Club has the opportunity to play their best hockey in years with the energy of a new city, a supportive ownership group and several new talented additions that could elevate them to a playoff team in year one.

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will now officially transition to the regular season with their first game on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. The game can be viewed on ESPN. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule.

