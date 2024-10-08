On the Site:
How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Utah Utes Football Vs. Arizona State

Oct 8, 2024, 3:46 PM

TEMPE, Ariz. – The Utah Utes football team looks to get back in the win column against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.

How to watch Utah Utes vs. Arizona State football game

The Sun Devils host the Utes at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona on Friday, October 11.

RELATED: Utah Climbs Up AP Top 25 After Wild Weekend Of College Football Action

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to the Utah vs. Arizona State football game:

What channel is Utah Football on?

The Utah football game against the ASU Sun Devils will be televised on ESPN. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch Utah Football:

Television

ESPN

Streaming

Fubo

YouTube TV 

Radio

ESPN 700 AM / 92.1 FM

RELATED: Takeaways From Kyle Whittingham’s Arizona State Week Press Conference

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN App

KSL Sports Zone

A pregame and postgame show will run on the KSL Sports Zone

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

The Rest Of The Utes’ 2024 Schedule:

  • Utah Football vs. TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, October 19
  • Utah Football @ Houston Cougars on Saturday, October 26
  • Utah Football vs. BYU Cougars on Saturday, November, 9
  • Utah Football @ Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, November 16
  • Utah Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 23
  • Utah Football @ UCF Knights on Friday, November 29

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

