How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Utah Hockey Club Vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Oct 8, 2024, 4:06 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYThe Utah Hockey Club will begin a new era of professional sports in Utah when it hosts the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, October 8.

The fun starts hours before UHC’s 8 p.m. MT puck drop against Chicago. A free outdoor party is taking place on the Delta Center plaza, featuring country music star Shaboozey, food trucks, music, and games.

KSL Sports Zone is the flagship station for UHC and will air all Utah Hockey Club games this season.

Utah Hockey Club roster

The following is a complete list of the Utah Hockey Club’s 23-man roster with five additional skaters on injured reserve:

Forwards:

Clayton Keller, Barrett Hayton, Nick Schmaltz, Jack McBain, Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther, Lawson Crouse, Alex Kerfoot, Matias Maccelli, Kevin Stenlund, Josh Doan, Kailer Yamamoto, Michael Carcone and Liam O’Brien.

Defensemen:

Mikhail Sergachev, Sean Durzi, Juuso Välimäki, Michael Kesselring, Ian Cole, Robert Bortuzzo and Vladislav Kolyachonok.

Goalies:

Connor Ingram and Karel Vejmelka

IR: John Marino, Nick Bjugstad, Curtis Douglas, Sam Lipkin, and Shea Weber

Utah Hockey Club vs. Chicago Blackhawks

How to Listen

Radio

KSL Sports Zone

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

How to Watch:

Television

ESPN

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN App (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

Follow Utah Hockey Club with KSL Sports

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Hockey Club here.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees.

