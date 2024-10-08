On the Site:
Dean Dillon donates 100 guitars to three Huntsville schools

Oct 8, 2024, 5:30 PM

L-R: Josh Bleidt, Concerts 4 A Cause; Bob Sweitzer, Astera; Dean Dillon, Justin Ward, Encore Music ...

L-R: Josh Bleidt, Concerts 4 A Cause; Bob Sweitzer, Astera; Dean Dillon, Justin Ward, Encore Music Group. (Hunter Pitts)

(Hunter Pitts)

Alton Barnhart's Profile Picture

BY ALTON BARNHART


KSLTV.com

HUNTSVILLE – Country Music Hall of Fame musician Dean Dillon donated 100 guitars to three local school districts in Huntsville, Alabama.

In a partnership with Concerts 4 A Cause, Astera, and Omaha Steaks, the musician gave away the guitars and a $10,000 contribution from Astera to support the cause.

“As a simple songwriter who’s been at this for over five decades, music has become more than just a career for me—it’s a universal language that heals and brings people together,” Dillon said. It only takes three chords and the truth to create a song, and who knows, the next Dean Dillon might be right here in Huntsville.”

Dr. Ed Nichols, Superintendent of Madison City Schools, shared his appreciation of the event, thanking the musician for the generous offer. “On behalf of our three school districts, Huntsville City, Madison County, and Madison City, and all of our teachers, thank you!”

The event also announced the partnership Concerts 4 A Cause and Omaha Steaks, as they continue to raise awareness and money for music education.

Omaha Steaks, the official sponsor of Songs and Stories of Dean Dillon, promoted their new Songs and Steaks special, offering their customers 50% off on all sitewide orders. They also include 10% of every purchase to benefit Concerts 4 A Cause.

