2024 Big 12 Player Of The Year, Week 6: Backup Players Make Presence Known

SALT LAKE CITY — With week six of the college football season in the rearview, it’s time to hand out our weekly recognition following an upset-laden weekend across college football. Most of the big upsets came outside of the Big 12. However, there were a few surprising results, with Houston providing the biggest upset over TCU on a Friday night. Oklahoma State falls to 0-3 in league play, while Texas Tech is 3-0 after its upset win over Arizona.

Those results and a few teams on a bye made for an exciting week when ranking the best performances within the Big 12.

Four players make their first appearance this week, giving every school but Kansas and Baylor a player in top-six status after six weeks of the season. The Houston Cougars ended up with two this week for first-time entrants, and Arizona State added a pair after their win over Kansas.

As usual, season-long results—now up to 26 total players—can be seen at the bottom of the post each week, and the scoring system is as follows.

First Place = Six Points

Second Place = Five Points

Third Place = Four Points

Fourth Place = Three Points

Fifth Place = Two Points

Sixth Place = One Point

Big 12 Football Week 6 Players Of The Week

1. Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State

Leavitt makes his first appearance on the list, landing in the top spot. His Sun Devils have been one of the surprise teams in the Big 12, defeating Kansas 35-31. Leavitt’s stat line was interesting, with an impressive four touchdowns, but he only needed 157 passing yards on 14 of 24 passes. He ran for another 77 yards. Four touchdowns from one player are usually worthy of top-six status. Leavitt was also named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for his performance.

2. Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech

Brooks makes a repeat appearance on this list after running for 128 yards and three touchdowns in a low-scoring win over Arizona State. The Red Raiders improved to 5-1 while remaining undefeated in conference play. Texas Tech is looking up after an early season double-overtime win over Abilene Christian and a loss to Washington State. Brooks is helping Texas Tech move firmly into the conversation of a team to watch to be in Arlington for the Big 12 title game.

3. A.J. Haulcy, DB, Houston

This week’s lone defender was key in Houston’s upset of TCU on Friday night. Defensive back A.J. Haulcy had a pass breakup, seven tackles, and two interceptions. Haulcy’s first INT helped Houston get to a 14-0 lead. His performance also earned him the title of Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

4. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

Skattebo’s performance this week moves him into third Place overall in the race to be the Big 12’s best player. His 182 rushing yards and a touchdown helped the Sun Devils improve to 4-1. He also caught a pair of passes for 19 yards and is on track to be in the mix for a first-team All-Big 12 selection at his position. In what would be the game-winning drive, Skattebo had a huge 39-yard run to get the Sun Devils into Jayhawk’s territory and helped aid in the eventual touchdown to earn the victory. Skattebo earned Big 12 co-offensive Player of the Week.

5. Jaylon Jackson, RB, Iowa State

Rushing for 107 yards and scoring twice might not seem like an elite performance. However, Jackson averaged 7.1 yards per carry, and a 51-yard scamper helped Iowa State get the offense rolling with a touchdown on the third drive of the game. Before that, the ball moved slowly, and only a pair of field goals were converted. Jackson’s first TD came in the second half, giving Iowa State its first lead. The Cyclones never looked back, routing Baylor 43-21.

It was a career day for Iowa State’s backup RB. Jackson scored his first-ever touchdowns in an Iowa State uniform, and his 107 yards were a career-high. He was at Eastern Michigan the prior two seasons, where he had seven total touchdowns and 734 yards.

I’m afraid to report that Iowa State has yet ANOTHER elite RB because Jaylon Jackson is just too filthy #RBU pic.twitter.com/1HgtZUM5ni — OutCYde the Lines (@OutCYdetheLines) October 6, 2024

6. Zeon Chriss, QB, Houston

Houston head coach Willie Fritz made a change at quarterback, going with Zeion Chriss to replace the struggling Donovan Smith. The swap worked as the struggling Cougars defeated TCU, 30-19, with Chriss getting it done through the air and on the ground. He was a very efficient 15 of 18 for 141 yards and a touchdown pass, leading all players with 97 yards rushing, including a 71-yarder for a touchdown, seemingly putting the game out of reach just before halftime.

Big 12 Football POTW Honorable Mentions:

Jayden Higgin, WR, Iowa State – Eight catches, 116 yards, and one TD

Caden Matson, DB, Iowa State – Blocked punt returned for a TD

Jahiem White, RB, West Virginia – 158 rushing yards and one TD

Quentin Skinner, WR, Kansas – Six catches for 130 yards and two TDs

Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech – Five catches for 116 yards

Tetairoa McMillian, Arizona – Eight catches for 161 yards

Season Results:

1. Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado (20 points)

2. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado (13 points)

3. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State (10 points)

4. Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech (Nine Points)

5. RJ Harvey, RB, UCF (Eight points)

6. Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State (Six points)

6. Avery Johnson, QB, Kansas State (Six Points)

6. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona (Six points)

6. Alan Bowman, QB, Oklahoma State (Six Points)

10. Brendan Sorsby, QB, Cincinnati (Five Points)

11. A.J. Haulcy, DB, Houston (Four Points)

11. Trey Rucker, S, Oklahoma State (Four points)

11. Cam Rising, QB, Utah (Four points)

11. Josh Hoover, TCU, QB (Four points)

11. Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State (Four points)

16. Darian Porter, DB, Iowa State (Three points)

17. Noah Fifita, QB, Arizona (Two points)

17. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State (Two points)

17. DJ Giddins, RB, Kansas State (Two Points)

17. Jack Bech, WR, TCU (Two points)

17. Jaylon Jackson, RB. Iowa State (Two points)

17. Tyrin Bradley, Jr, LB, West Virginia (Two points)

23. Behren Morton, QB, Texas Tech (One point)

23. Tao Johnson, S, Utah (One point)

23. A.J. McCarty, DB, Texas Tech (One Point)

23. Zeon Chriss, QB, Houston (One Point)

Want more coverage of Big 12 Football? Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @JeremyMauss