Family-owned hockey shop preparing skates that will hit the ice during home opener

Oct 8, 2024, 5:59 PM

Alan Greenberg, owner of the Cottonwood Hockey Shop, was asked by the Utah Hockey Club to prepare 2...

Alan Greenberg, owner of the Cottonwood Hockey Shop, was asked by the Utah Hockey Club to prepare 20 ice skates in time for the season-opener on Oct. 8, 2024 against Chicago. (Shelby Lofton, KSL TV)

(Shelby Lofton, KSL TV)

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS The Cottonwood Hockey Shop helped prepare 20 pairs of skates in time for the Utah Hockey Club’s home opener. 

Store owner Alan Greenberg has been gearing up local rec and collegiate players for years, and now, he and his team are playing a part in Tuesday night’s big game. 

“A week ago from yesterday, the Utah Hockey Club called me and asked if I could get them 20 pairs of skates here by opening night for the ice crew,” Greenberg said. “I got on the phone with my suppliers and got skates ordered within a day and delivered most of them.” 

He hand-sharpened each blade and blade every pair to help mold them to each player’s feet. 

“We do a very thorough job fitting wise, skate sharpening wise, we’re the only people that hand sharpen, using a real sharpening machine,” Greenberg said. 

Keeping the ice in playing condition

The 20-member ice crew is responsible for grooming the ice during the Utah Hockey Club’s games. 

“Our job is to make sure the ice is safe and clean, shovel the snow, make sure there’s no unevenness,” said member Andrew Urch. 

The men and women in uniform had to try out for the position. 

(Shelby Lofton, KSL TV)

“It’s not every day you get to be a part of the inaugural game for a new franchise,” Urch said. 

Many of them participated in different sports on the ice. Some of them know Greenberg from their time playing hockey. 

“He does the best skate sharpening in town,” Urch said. 

He’s preparing a pivotal part of the uniform they wear while doing an important job. 

“Keep the ice smooth so the puck can keep moving fast and the guys can keep skating fast,” Urch said. 

It’s a thrill and an honor for this fan to be a part of the big game. 

“The biggest thing in hockey to happen in Utah forever reached out to me,” Greenberg said. 

 

 

