Man in custody after climbing Lagoon ride

FARMINGTON — A man was placed into custody Monday morning after climbing up the Lagoon attraction “The Rocket.”

On Monday, a man had jumped over multiple barriers before scaling up the attraction’s maintenance ladder to the top.

A spokesperson for Lagoon, Adam Leishman, confirmed that the individual eventually came back down, where Farmington Police waited for him. He was then taken into custody without incident

There is no information on the man’s identity at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated.