CRIME

Man in custody after climbing Lagoon ride

Oct 8, 2024, 6:14 PM

A man was placed into custody Monday morning after climbing up the Lagoon attraction.(Credit: Katie...

A man was placed into custody Monday morning after climbing up the Lagoon attraction.(Credit: Katie Pollard)

(Credit: Katie Pollard)

Alton Barnhart's Profile Picture

BY ALTON BARNHART


KSLTV.com

FARMINGTON — A man was placed into custody Monday morning after climbing up the Lagoon attraction “The Rocket.”

On Monday, a man had jumped over multiple barriers before scaling up the attraction’s maintenance ladder to the top.

A spokesperson for Lagoon, Adam Leishman, confirmed that the individual eventually came back down, where Farmington Police waited for him. He was then taken into custody without incident

There is no information on the man’s identity at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated.

