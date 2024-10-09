Utah Hockey Club Vs. Chicago Blackhawks Blog: Updates, Analysis, And More

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Hockey Club starts off its inaugural season tonight as they host the Chicago Blackhawks.

Utah fans showed out long before the game even started as pre-game festivities in downtown Salt Lake quickly became crowded.

If you couldn’t make it out for the historic night, stay caught up with our live blog!

Pregame

The Jazz Bear is ready to celebrate 🎉 #UtahHC pic.twitter.com/yP0dXH7L2B — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 8, 2024

First Period

Second Period

Third Period

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.