Grand County chief public defender charged in illegal eviction attempt

Grand County — The managing public defender for Grand County was charged Tuesday in what prosecutors said was an illegal attempt to evict her tenants.

Kristine Rogers, 71, of Sandy faces three misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass, assault, and damaging or interrupting a communication device.

In an email Tuesday evening to KSL TV, Rogers said she was “stunned by the allegations.”

“The probable cause statement is inaccurate,” Rogers said. “I did not and would never engage in the behavior alleged. I have faith that justice will prevail.”

According to charging documents filed in Seventh District Court, Rogers alerted the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office on September 19 that she intended to kick renters out of her property in Spanish Valley, but she was told that was illegal and she would have to go through the eviction process.

While on the way to “keep the peace,” San Juan County prosecutors said, a sheriff’s deputy learned from dispatchers that an assault had occurred at the address.

According to prosecutors, Rogers “banged on the door repeatedly and when no one would answer, she unlocked the door with her key, entered the residence and began yelling at the tenants to leave and that she was not going to go until they left.”

One of the tenants started filming Rogers with a phone, prosecutors said, after which Rogers slapped the tenant’s hand and knocked the phone out of it.

Rogers is listed on Grand County’s website as the managing public defender, which serves defendants who can’t afford an attorney.

“We advocate for people in the criminal justice system by providing client-centered services, protecting rights, and promoting social justice,” the public defender’s website states.

Officials from Grand County did not immediately respond to questions about the charges against Rogers or her status with the county.

A court hearing has been set for October 28.