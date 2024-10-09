On the Site:
POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Salt Lake County will use two-page ballots for the 2024 election

Oct 8, 2024, 8:34 PM

FILE - Chester County, Pa., election workers process mail-in and absentee ballots, in West Chester,...

FILE - Chester County, Pa., election workers process mail-in and absentee ballots, in West Chester, Pa., Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY KYLE REMUND, KSL NEWSRADIO


SALT LAKE COUNTY — For the first time, Salt Lake County is using two-page ballots in the general election this year. The Salt Lake County Clerk announced this change in a press release on October 8th.

“The extensive ballot is designed to accommodate a broad range of federal, state, county, and local issues,” the announcement stated. “And give voters the opportunity to express their preferences at multiple levels of government.”

These two-page ballots will include 88 contests and 179 candidates. They will also feature votes on bond measures and constitutional amendments.

“Salt Lake County voters have more opportunities than ever to make their voices heard in this election,” said Salt Lake County Clerk Lannie Chapman. “This year’s two-card ballot includes a variety of important candidates and questions that impact our community. We encourage all voters to carefully review both pages and fully participate in this crucial election.”

Both pages of the extended ballot will be double-sided.

To avoid confusion, each page of the ballot will be labeled with a colored box in the top right corner. Page one will use a blue box labeled ‘1 of 2’ and page two will use an orange box labeled ‘2 of 2.’

The county has a sample ballot and other information up on a dedicated web page. Additional information about the election is also available on the county website.

Ballots will be mailed to all registered voters starting the week of October 15. Voters can return their ballots via drop boxes, early voting locations, or by mail. For those wanting to vote in person, Election Day vote centers will be available on November 5th.

