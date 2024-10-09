Weather Report: First Snow Falls Inside Delta Center Before Utah Hockey Club Opener

SALT LAKE CITY – The first snow has officially fallen in the Salt Lake Valley as flakes can be seen inside the Delta Center before the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural home opener.

Snowflakes fall inside Delta Center

Ahead of the team’s inaugural home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks, President of Hockey Operations Chris Armstrong’s weather prediction came true as snow fell inside the home of the Utah Hockey Club during the pre-game video.

The Utah Hockey Club also used a collection of lasers and projections onto the ice to show off Utah’s prestigious mountains.

Following the snow, Utah’s players made their way onto the ice for their first introductions.

“It’s snowed in the mountains in the last 24 hours, as we’ve all come to appreciate the beauty of that driving in here today,” Armstrong said during media day. “But what I would say is if it hasn’t already snowed in the valley before October 8, there’s a chance the first snowfall may occur here inside the Delta Center.”

Utah Hockey Schedule

Following the storm, The Utah Hockey Club will now officially kick off the regular season against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. The game can be viewed on ESPN. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

