Dylan Guenther Scores First Goal In Utah Hockey Club History

SALT LAKE CITY – Dylan Guenther will forever be a part of Utah Hockey Club history.

With 15:04 remaining in the first period, Guenther loaded up from the top of the slot and ripped the back of the net.

Well-orchestrated breakout, great crash by Cooley, and Guenther one-times it to score the first goal in Utah Hockey Club history. Poetry in motion. https://t.co/ZTCZ34DQjQ — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 9, 2024

Delta Center absolutely lost its marbles as the Utah HC scored its first goal and took its first lead in franchise history.

Logan Cooley and Michael Kesselring set up the historic goal. Both were credited with assists on the play.

Dylan Guenther lit the lamp and this place is going nuts!!!#UtahHC #NHL pic.twitter.com/Y5Rdl7BCKx — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 9, 2024



Guenther led Utah in goals in the preseason with four.

Now starting his third season in the NHL, Guenther is up to 25 career goals.

Utah Hockey Club Announces Opening Night Roster

Ahead of their inaugural season, the Utah Hockey Club officially announced their 23-man roster to begin the new NHL campaign.

Consisting of 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders, the club is now ready to drop the puck against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

The following is a complete list of the Utah Hockey Club’s 23-man roster with five additional skaters on injured reserve.

Forwards:

Clayton Keller, Barrett Hayton, Nick Schmaltz, Jack McBain, Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther, Lawson Crouse, Alex Kerfoot, Matias Maccelli, Kevin Stenlund, Josh Doan, Kailer Yamamoto, Michael Carcone and Liam O’Brien.

Defensemen:

Mikhail Sergachev, Sean Durzi, Juuso Välimäki, Michael Kesselring, Ian Cole, Robert Bortuzzo and Vladislav Kolyachonok.

Goalies:

Connor Ingram and Karel Vejmelka

