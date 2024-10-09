Captain Clayton Keller Scores First Utah Hockey Club Goal

SALT LAKE CITY – After Dylan Guenther scored the first-ever Utah Hockey Club goal early in the first, Clayton Keller doubled the lead later in the period.

The Delta Center got extremely loud for the Captain’s goal. Keller has emerged as an early fan favorite in Salt Lake.

Suffocating pressure, great passing and Keller smacks it into the back of the net.

Barrett Hayton and Nick Schmaltz assisted on Keller’s first score in the blue and black.

Last year in Arizona, Keller scored an impressive 33 goals.

Now, with an extra year under his belt and a designated captain title, expect this to be the first of many for the Chesterfield native.

Off to a great start!

As the first period came to an end, the fans in the arena rose to their feet as Utah led 2-0 and looked poised for a season-opening win.

Utah Hockey Club Announces Opening Night Roster

Ahead of their inaugural season, the Utah Hockey Club officially announced their 23-man roster to begin the new NHL campaign.

Consisting of 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders, the club is now ready to drop the puck against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

The following is a complete list of the Utah Hockey Club’s 23-man roster with five additional skaters on injured reserve.

Forwards:

Clayton Keller, Barrett Hayton, Nick Schmaltz, Jack McBain, Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther, Lawson Crouse, Alex Kerfoot, Matias Maccelli, Kevin Stenlund, Josh Doan, Kailer Yamamoto, Michael Carcone and Liam O’Brien.

Defensemen:

Mikhail Sergachev, Sean Durzi, Juuso Välimäki, Michael Kesselring, Ian Cole, Robert Bortuzzo and Vladislav Kolyachonok.

Goalies:

Connor Ingram and Karel Vejmelka

