Instant Replay: Delta Center Erupts As Utah Hockey Players Take Ice

SALT LAKE CITY – As the Utah Hockey Club players took the ice for the inaugural season opener on Tuesday, the Delta Center reached ear-shattering volumes.

The fans in the arena, all sporting black shirts and white towels, let the new team know it found its forever home.

Starting in the early afternoon, the activities and fans got started in downtown SLC.

There was a stage, team store, and blue carpet all set up out front of the Delta Center.

After the players arrived and walked the carpet into the front doors, Shaboozey performed for the huge crowd of hockey fans.

Finally, after hours of festivities, the players took the ice as the puck drop inched closer and closer.

But, there was no sign of a drop off in energy from the fans.

Utah Hockey Club Announces Opening Night Roster

Ahead of their inaugural season, the Utah Hockey Club officially announced their 23-man roster to begin the new NHL campaign.

Consisting of 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders, the club is now ready to drop the puck against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

The following is a complete list of the Utah Hockey Club’s 23-man roster with five additional skaters on injured reserve.

Forwards:

Clayton Keller, Barrett Hayton, Nick Schmaltz, Jack McBain, Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther, Lawson Crouse, Alex Kerfoot, Matias Maccelli, Kevin Stenlund, Josh Doan, Kailer Yamamoto, Michael Carcone and Liam O’Brien.

Defensemen:

Mikhail Sergachev, Sean Durzi, Juuso Välimäki, Michael Kesselring, Ian Cole, Robert Bortuzzo and Vladislav Kolyachonok.

Goalies:

Connor Ingram and Karel Vejmelka

