Instant Replay: Delta Center Erupts As Utah Hockey Players Take Ice

Oct 8, 2024, 9:10 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – As the Utah Hockey Club players took the ice for the inaugural season opener on Tuesday, the Delta Center reached ear-shattering volumes.

The fans in the arena, all sporting black shirts and white towels, let the new team know it found its forever home.

Starting in the early afternoon, the activities and fans got started in downtown SLC.

There was a stage, team store, and blue carpet all set up out front of the Delta Center.

After the players arrived and walked the carpet into the front doors, Shaboozey performed for the huge crowd of hockey fans.

Finally, after hours of festivities, the players took the ice as the puck drop inched closer and closer.

But, there was no sign of a drop off in energy from the fans.

Utah Hockey Club Announces Opening Night Roster

Ahead of their inaugural season, the Utah Hockey Club officially announced their 23-man roster to begin the new NHL campaign.

Consisting of 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders, the club is now ready to drop the puck against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

The following is a complete list of the Utah Hockey Club’s 23-man roster with five additional skaters on injured reserve.

Forwards:

Clayton Keller, Barrett Hayton, Nick Schmaltz, Jack McBain, Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther, Lawson Crouse, Alex Kerfoot, Matias Maccelli, Kevin Stenlund, Josh Doan, Kailer Yamamoto, Michael Carcone and Liam O’Brien.

Defensemen:

Mikhail Sergachev, Sean Durzi, Juuso Välimäki, Michael Kesselring, Ian Cole, Robert Bortuzzo and Vladislav Kolyachonok.

Goalies:

Connor Ingram and Karel Vejmelka

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com.

Sean Durzi Defends Keller In First Utah Hockey Club Fight

Sean Durzi felt some type of way about a hit on Clayton Keller which sparked the first fight in Utah Hockey Club history.

Celebrities Come Out In Bunches For Utah Hockey Club Season Opener

With history being made in Delta Center on Tuesday, it only makes sense that there would be celebrities out in bunches.

Instant Replay: Delta Center Erupts As Utah Hockey Players Take Ice

As the Utah Hockey Club players took the ice for the inaugural season opener on Tuesday, the Delta Center reached ear-shattering volumes.

Captain Clayton Keller Scores First Utah Hockey Club Goal

After Dylan Guenther scored the first-ever Utah Hockey Club goal early in the first, Clayton Keller doubled the lead later in the period.

Jazz Forward Lauri Markkanen Skates Out On Ice For Utah HC Opener

To the surprise of Utah sports fans, Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen took to the ice in the Hockey Club's season opener.

Dylan Guenther Scores First Goal In Utah Hockey Club History

Dylan Guenther will forever be a part of Utah Hockey Club history as he scored the first goal in franchise history on Tuesday.

2 hours ago

