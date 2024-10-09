Celebrities Come Out In Bunches For Utah Hockey Club Season Opener

SALT LAKE CITY – With history being made in Delta Center on Tuesday, it only makes sense that there would be celebrities out in bunches.

From professional athletes to music artists and more, here are all the notable names that attended the Utah Hockey Club inaugural season opener.

Our history starts now. pic.twitter.com/Kioo46GtJr — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 8, 2024

For starters, there are some obvious big names to get out of the way.

As was announced days before the opener, American musician Shaboozey performed before the game and was there for the action.

Also to be expected, Lauri Markkanen and other Utah Jazz players were in the building to welcome their new major pro sport brothers to the city.

Utah Jazz part-owner and NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade was also there with Utah HC owner Ryan Smith.

“It’s a hockey town now, baby.” Utah Hockey Club owner @RyanQualtrics is ready for hockey in Salt Lake City with @DwyaneWade 😤 pic.twitter.com/hWHzsx1LZx — ESPN (@espn) October 9, 2024

Also, ESPN’s NHL crew came out to cover the historic season opener.

The NHL on ESPN crew features hockey legends such as Mark Messier and P. K. Subban.

Utah Hockey Club Announces Opening Night Roster

Ahead of their inaugural season, the Utah Hockey Club officially announced their 23-man roster to begin the new NHL campaign.

Consisting of 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders, the club is now ready to drop the puck against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

The following is a complete list of the Utah Hockey Club’s 23-man roster with five additional skaters on injured reserve.

Forwards:

Clayton Keller, Barrett Hayton, Nick Schmaltz, Jack McBain, Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther, Lawson Crouse, Alex Kerfoot, Matias Maccelli, Kevin Stenlund, Josh Doan, Kailer Yamamoto, Michael Carcone and Liam O’Brien.

Defensemen:

Mikhail Sergachev, Sean Durzi, Juuso Välimäki, Michael Kesselring, Ian Cole, Robert Bortuzzo and Vladislav Kolyachonok.

Goalies:

Connor Ingram and Karel Vejmelka

