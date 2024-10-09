Husband of woman arrested in child abuse homicide case booked

SALT LAKE CITY — The husband of a woman previously booked on suspicion of child abuse homicide has been arrested.

Jose Miguel Mora Rodriguez, 33, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday.

According to a bookings affidavit, Rodriguez is under investigation due to a previous case of child abuse homicide in Eagle Mountain, for which his wife had previously been arrested.

The affidavit states that throughout that investigation, Rodriguez’s children were subject to a drug screening performed by analyzing hair follicles for chemicals in the body that indicate the presence of drugs.

During that investigation, according to the affidavit, one of the two children tested returned a positive result for marijuana. The document states that “(The child) has been exposed to marijuana so heavily and for such a long duration that a THC metabolite still exists in their body.”

After the children were tested, a search warrant was issued for the home, according to the affidavit. During that search, officers located drug paraphernalia “in plain view,” as well as THC wax in the child’s room, plainly accessible, according to the document.

Jose Miguel Mora Rodriguez has been booked into the Utah County Jail on one count of endangerment of a child or vulnerable adult, a third-degree felony.

Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online: udvc.org. The statewide child abuse and neglect hotline is 1-855-323-DCFS (3237).