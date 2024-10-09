On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Husband of woman arrested in child abuse homicide case booked

Oct 8, 2024, 9:54 PM

(Rodriguez)...

FILE: A Utah County sheriff's vehicle is pictured in Spanish Fork on Monday, March 22, 2021. (Steve Griffin, Deseret News)

(Steve Griffin, Deseret News)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The husband of a woman previously booked on suspicion of child abuse homicide has been arrested.

Jose Miguel Mora Rodriguez, 33, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday.

According to a bookings affidavit, Rodriguez is under investigation due to a previous case of child abuse homicide in Eagle Mountain, for which his wife had previously been arrested.

The affidavit states that throughout that investigation, Rodriguez’s children were subject to a drug screening performed by analyzing hair follicles for chemicals in the body that indicate the presence of drugs.

During that investigation, according to the affidavit, one of the two children tested returned a positive result for marijuana. The document states that “(The child) has been exposed to marijuana so heavily and for such a long duration that a THC metabolite still exists in their body.”

After the children were tested, a search warrant was issued for the home, according to the affidavit. During that search, officers located drug paraphernalia “in plain view,” as well as THC wax in the child’s room, plainly accessible, according to the document.

Jose Miguel Mora Rodriguez has been booked into the Utah County Jail on one count of endangerment of a child or vulnerable adult, a third-degree felony.

Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online: udvc.org. The statewide child abuse and neglect hotline is 1-855-323-DCFS (3237).

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(Rodriguez)...

Alexander Campbell

Husband of woman arrested in child abuse homicide case booked

The husband of a woman previously booked on suspicion of child abuse homicide has been arrested after a child tested positive for drugs

12 minutes ago

FILE - Chester County, Pa., election workers process mail-in and absentee ballots, in West Chester,...

Kyle Remund, KSL NewsRadio

Salt Lake County will use two-page ballots for the 2024 election

For the first time, Salt Lake County is using two-page ballots in the general election this year. The Salt Lake County Clerk announced this change in a press release on October 8th.

2 hours ago

overview of Moab, a city nestled in red rock...

Daniel Woodruff

Grand County chief public defender charged in illegal eviction attempt

The managing public defender for Grand County was charged Tuesday in what prosecutors said was an illegal attempt to evict her tenants.

2 hours ago

Bret Carl Lindeman's first parole hearing, which was scheduled many years ago, was held Tuesday. (K...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Ogden man seeks parole 25 years after slaying his estranged wife

An Ogden man convicted of brutally killing his estranged wife 25 years ago is seeking parole.

3 hours ago

A man was placed into custody Monday morning after climbing up the Lagoon attraction.(Credit: Katie...

Alton Barnhart

Man in custody after climbing Lagoon ride

A man was placed into custody Monday morning after climbing up the Lagoon attraction.

4 hours ago

Alan Greenberg, owner of the Cottonwood Hockey Shop, was asked by the Utah Hockey Club to prepare 2...

Shelby Lofton

Family-owned hockey shop preparing skates that will hit the ice during home opener

The Cottonwood Hockey Shop helped prepare 20 pairs of skates in time for the Utah Hockey Club's home opener. 

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Husband of woman arrested in child abuse homicide case booked