Sean Durzi Defends Keller In First Utah Hockey Club Fight

SALT LAKE CITY – After Clayton Keller took a hit without the puck late in the second period, Sean Durzi defended his captain for the first fight in Utah Hockey Club history.

Chicago defenseman Connor Murphy collided with Keller on the boards and threw his gloves off.

You absolutely do not lay a dirty hit on the captain without being punished. Sean Durzi sticking up for his teammate as he should. https://t.co/QS66rjUsbD — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 9, 2024



Durzi immediately flew over to the spot and took Keller’s spot.

As Durzi and Murphy got into it, Durzi got cut above his right eye and had to leave the ice once the fight was separated.

Keller, Durzi, and Murphy all got time in the box for the altercation.

HOW WE FEELING, #UtahHC FANS?! — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 9, 2024

It is a pretty good sign for Utah that the first fight in the franchise’s history is one where the team is showing to have it’s captains back.

As the second period came to a close, Keller was let out of the box and Utah still led 3-1.

Utah Hockey Club Announces Opening Night Roster

Ahead of their inaugural season, the Utah Hockey Club officially announced their 23-man roster to begin the new NHL campaign.

Consisting of 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders, the club is now ready to drop the puck against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

The following is a complete list of the Utah Hockey Club’s 23-man roster with five additional skaters on injured reserve.

Forwards:

Clayton Keller, Barrett Hayton, Nick Schmaltz, Jack McBain, Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther, Lawson Crouse, Alex Kerfoot, Matias Maccelli, Kevin Stenlund, Josh Doan, Kailer Yamamoto, Michael Carcone and Liam O’Brien.

Defensemen:

Mikhail Sergachev, Sean Durzi, Juuso Välimäki, Michael Kesselring, Ian Cole, Robert Bortuzzo and Vladislav Kolyachonok.

Goalies:

Connor Ingram and Karel Vejmelka

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL