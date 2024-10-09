Late String Of Goals Propels Utah Hockey Club To Blowout Over Chicago

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Hockey Club blew out the Chicago Blackhawks in the inaugural season opener, 5-2, behind a late run of goals.

Utah led 3-2 with less than a minute left before Dylan Guenther and Lawson Crouse put the Blackhawks to bed with back-to-back scores.

A HISTORICAL WIN! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/z5ZnMPCSQF — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 9, 2024

Utah Hosts Chicago Blackhawks To Open Season

Pregame

The Jazz Bear is ready to celebrate 🎉 #UtahHC pic.twitter.com/yP0dXH7L2B — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 8, 2024

Initial warmups, this is really happening. An NHL game will be played in Salt Lake City tonight.#UtahHC #NHL pic.twitter.com/jEfHkmWh9f — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 9, 2024

First Period

Barrett Hayton with a really solid shot on net. The crowd nearly lost it. This place is going to POP when the first goal is scored.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 9, 2024

DYLAN GUENTHER HAS SCORED THE FIRST GOAL IN UTAH HOCKEY CLUB HISTORY!#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 9, 2024

Well-orchestrated breakout, great crash by Cooley, and Guenther one-times it to score the first goal in Utah Hockey Club history. Poetry in motion. https://t.co/ZTCZ34DQjQ — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 9, 2024

Dylan Guenther lit the lamp and this place is going nuts!!!#UtahHC #NHL pic.twitter.com/Y5Rdl7BCKx — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 9, 2024

Very impressed with the Cooley, Guenther, McBain line early in this game. In addition to the first goal, they’ve been applying immense pressure and all doing what they do best. That line is going to be SO productive this season.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 9, 2024

CAPTAIN KELLER SCORES!!!! 2-0 Utah#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 9, 2024

Captain Keller gets his first goal in a Utah Hockey Club sweater. The pressure from Utah has been IMMENSE in this first period and they’re up 2-0 because of it. 5 minutes left in the first period.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 9, 2024

Suffocating pressure, great passing and Keller smacks it into the back of the net.#UtahHC https://t.co/Im44ZjR9AZ — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 9, 2024

Utah with their first PP opportunity of the NHL season after Kerfoot is tripped up. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 9, 2024

Off to a great start! 👏 pic.twitter.com/lrYq2vwQbo — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 9, 2024

Second Period

I have never seen a puck refuse to go into the net like it has for the Blackhawks tonight. Several really good chances early in the second period that definitely shoudl’ve gone in but somehow stayed out. Score remains 2-0 for Utah. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 9, 2024

7 shots, 7 saves for Connor Ingram tonight as he’s been excellent. He’s also had some help from the pipes a few times tonight as well. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 9, 2024

Guenther certainly loves that one-timer and he is going to make a living with it in Utah for a long time. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 9, 2024

Another well-orchestrated offensive zone possession by the Utah Hockey Club and they lead 3-0 midway through the second period. Keller and Sergachev on the top line is SO dangerous. Hayton credited with a tip in goal off a BLAST from Sergachev at the point. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 9, 2024

Not to take away from Hayton’s tip-in goal because its impressive but that was an absolute BLAST from Sergachev. Utah’s top lines are VERY good. https://t.co/sB8avXEquQ — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 9, 2024

“Spicy Tuna” chants breakout at Delta Center before they score their third goal of the night. There is a real love connection between this state and Liam O’Brien 🏔️❤️🔥🍣#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/ZEJeiH8itp — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 9, 2024

Bedard smacked the boards with his stick in frustration after another solid opportunity doesn’t go for the Blackhawks.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 9, 2024

The crowd gets loud every time Liam O’Brien is on the puck. They definitely want Tuna to get Spicy tonight.#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 9, 2024

Keller just took a hit without the puck and Sean Durzi was not having it. Immediately dropped the gloves and started going after Connor Murphy. Don’t mess with the captain.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 9, 2024

You absolutely do not lay a dirty hit on the captain without being punished. Sean Durzi sticking up for his teammate as he should. https://t.co/QS66rjUsbD — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 9, 2024

Utah’s top forward line is such a joy to watch when they setup inside the zone. Patience and vision from Keller, relentless forecheck and creativity from Hayton, and constant movement from Schmaltz with those same qualities. They’ve got two goals through two periods.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 9, 2024

Up 2️⃣ after 2️⃣! pic.twitter.com/3ISrbqqtam — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 9, 2024

Third Period

A couple well constructed offensive possessions by Chicago and they’re right back into it. Ingram beat low with a lot of traffic in front of him. Utah leads 3-2 with 15 minutes to go. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 9, 2024

A lot of poor passes by Utah’s defensive unit in their own zone that have put the team in some bad spots. They’ve either been unable to clear it or just not looked up before sending it. Giving Chicago extra time on the attack right now is a dangerous game to play. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 9, 2024

A breakaway opportunity for Chicago and Connor Ingram denies it with a pad save. UHC still leads 3-2 late in the third. #UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 9, 2024

Blackhawks goaltender to the bench, extra attacker on for Chicago. UHC nearly puts one in the empty net but it goes off the post. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 9, 2024

Dylan Guenther puts one in the empty net and the Utah Hockey Club will win their first game in franchise history!#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 9, 2024

