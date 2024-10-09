On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Late String Of Goals Propels Utah Hockey Club To Blowout Over Chicago

Oct 8, 2024, 11:00 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Hockey Club blew out the Chicago Blackhawks in the inaugural season opener, 5-2, behind a late run of goals.

Utah led 3-2 with less than a minute left before Dylan Guenther and Lawson Crouse put the Blackhawks to bed with back-to-back scores.

Utah Hosts Chicago Blackhawks To Open Season

Pregame

First Period

Second Period

Third Period

Cole Bagley is the Utah HC insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.
Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

