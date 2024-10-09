On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Defeat Blackhawks In Home Opener For First-Ever Win

Oct 8, 2024, 11:51 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – During a night of nearly infinite firsts, the Utah Hockey Club put on a show during their inaugural home opener as they defeated the Chicago Blackhawks, 5-2. With loads of production from their top forwards, including Dylan Guenther who netted the first goal in franchise history, the club got off to a perfect start with a victory in their new home.

Utah Hockey Club needs to be better at clearing their own zone

While the team looked good in most areas in their season opener, there were some obvious issues in their own zone and trying to clear the puck.

At times, skaters struggled to make the right passes, failed to put enough on it to get it out or simply did not look where they were sending it. That gave the Blackhawks extra opportunities and nearly cost them late in the game which forced goaltender Connor Ingram to make some phenomenal bail-out saves.

However, it is important to recognize that half of the defensemen were playing their first regular season game with team. With time, they should be able to adjust and clean up those mistakes.

Cooley, Guenther, McBain Line shines as Guenther scores first goal in club history

It was business per usual for the Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther and Jack McBain line as they orchestrated some of the best chances and offensive zone possessions that Utah had all night.

Making Utah Hockey Club history, Dylan Guenther picked up where he left off during the preseason and found the back of the net to record the first goal in franchise history.

After a beautifully orchestrated breakout from their own zone by Logan Cooley, he then dumped it off to Michael Kesselring who fed Guenther near the slot, and he buried it on a quick one-timer.

That’s exactly the type of execution the club wants to see from that line. Creativity and speed from Cooley, crashing the net, elite positioning from Guenther and well, goals.

Jack McBain also got involved later in the first period as the trio was able to setup inside the Blackhawks zone and create another dangerous opportunity. After some more patience from Cooley, he fired one on net that McBain tipped off the crossbar after battling for a great position in front of the net.

When that line is firing on all cylinders and doing what they each do best, they are really tough to handle and will produce a lot of goals this season.

Utah’s top lines are SO dangerous

In addition to their young guns, the Utah Hockey Club also has some remarkably talented veterans, and those players were busy against Chicago.

Headlined by forwards Clayton Keller, Barrett Hayton, and Nick Schmaltz with Mikahil Sergachev and Sean Durzi on the blue line, that group is constructed to simply create problems for opposing teams.

A season ago, Keller and Schmaltz unsurprisingly led the team in overall points. Keller’s awareness, quickness, playmaking, and wicked shot are what make him a four time All-Star and are also what helped him get on the scoring sheet against Chicago.

As for the rest of the group, many of their abilities we’re on display when Hayton tipped in a blast from Sergachev during the second period. With more suffocating pressure, the group worked the puck well throughout the offensive zone which allowed Sergachev to tee one up from the point and Hayton made sure to get a stick on it.

When that top line is able to setup inside the offensive zone, opposing teams struggle to keep up and scoring opportunities are aplenty. From Keller to Sergachev and every guy in between, there’s so much dynamic firepower and any one of those guys can light the lamp.

RELATED STORIES

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will now head to New York to take on the New York Islanders on Thursday. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Defeat Blackhawks In Home Opener For First-Ever Win

During a night of nearly infinite firsts, the Utah Hockey Club put on a show during their inaugural home opener as they defeated the Chicago Blackhawks, 5-2.

17 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Late String Of Goals Propels Utah Hockey Club To Blowout Over Chicago

The Utah Hockey Club blew out the Chicago Blackhawks in the inaugural season opener, 5-2, behind a late run of goals.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sean Durzi Defends Keller In First Utah Hockey Club Fight

Sean Durzi felt some type of way about a hit on Clayton Keller which sparked the first fight in Utah Hockey Club history.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Celebrities Come Out In Bunches For Utah Hockey Club Season Opener

With history being made in Delta Center on Tuesday, it only makes sense that there would be celebrities out in bunches.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Replay: Delta Center Erupts As Utah Hockey Players Take Ice

As the Utah Hockey Club players took the ice for the inaugural season opener on Tuesday, the Delta Center reached ear-shattering volumes.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Captain Clayton Keller Scores First Utah Hockey Club Goal

After Dylan Guenther scored the first-ever Utah Hockey Club goal early in the first, Clayton Keller doubled the lead later in the period.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Defeat Blackhawks In Home Opener For First-Ever Win