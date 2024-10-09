The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Defeat Blackhawks In Home Opener For First-Ever Win

SALT LAKE CITY – During a night of nearly infinite firsts, the Utah Hockey Club put on a show during their inaugural home opener as they defeated the Chicago Blackhawks, 5-2. With loads of production from their top forwards, including Dylan Guenther who netted the first goal in franchise history, the club got off to a perfect start with a victory in their new home.

Utah Hockey Club needs to be better at clearing their own zone

While the team looked good in most areas in their season opener, there were some obvious issues in their own zone and trying to clear the puck.

At times, skaters struggled to make the right passes, failed to put enough on it to get it out or simply did not look where they were sending it. That gave the Blackhawks extra opportunities and nearly cost them late in the game which forced goaltender Connor Ingram to make some phenomenal bail-out saves.

However, it is important to recognize that half of the defensemen were playing their first regular season game with team. With time, they should be able to adjust and clean up those mistakes.

Cooley, Guenther, McBain Line shines as Guenther scores first goal in club history

It was business per usual for the Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther and Jack McBain line as they orchestrated some of the best chances and offensive zone possessions that Utah had all night.

Making Utah Hockey Club history, Dylan Guenther picked up where he left off during the preseason and found the back of the net to record the first goal in franchise history.

After a beautifully orchestrated breakout from their own zone by Logan Cooley, he then dumped it off to Michael Kesselring who fed Guenther near the slot, and he buried it on a quick one-timer.

That’s exactly the type of execution the club wants to see from that line. Creativity and speed from Cooley, crashing the net, elite positioning from Guenther and well, goals.

Jack McBain also got involved later in the first period as the trio was able to setup inside the Blackhawks zone and create another dangerous opportunity. After some more patience from Cooley, he fired one on net that McBain tipped off the crossbar after battling for a great position in front of the net.

When that line is firing on all cylinders and doing what they each do best, they are really tough to handle and will produce a lot of goals this season.

Utah’s top lines are SO dangerous

In addition to their young guns, the Utah Hockey Club also has some remarkably talented veterans, and those players were busy against Chicago.

Headlined by forwards Clayton Keller, Barrett Hayton, and Nick Schmaltz with Mikahil Sergachev and Sean Durzi on the blue line, that group is constructed to simply create problems for opposing teams.

A season ago, Keller and Schmaltz unsurprisingly led the team in overall points. Keller’s awareness, quickness, playmaking, and wicked shot are what make him a four time All-Star and are also what helped him get on the scoring sheet against Chicago.

As for the rest of the group, many of their abilities we’re on display when Hayton tipped in a blast from Sergachev during the second period. With more suffocating pressure, the group worked the puck well throughout the offensive zone which allowed Sergachev to tee one up from the point and Hayton made sure to get a stick on it.

When that top line is able to setup inside the offensive zone, opposing teams struggle to keep up and scoring opportunities are aplenty. From Keller to Sergachev and every guy in between, there’s so much dynamic firepower and any one of those guys can light the lamp.

