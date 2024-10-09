On the Site:
Utah Hockey Club merch to become limited edition after post-season team name change

Oct 9, 2024, 6:39 AM | Updated: 10:02 am

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON AND DEBBIE WORTHEN, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — As Utah’s newest professional sports team, the Utah Hockey Club, dropped the puck in its inaugural season, thousands of fans got into the spirit by buying hockey merchandise — hats, jerseys, flags and more that will likely become “limited edition” after the season end when the team is expected to get a new name.

Fans and leaders are weighing in on what the new mascot should be. But, until then, hockey lovers are excited about buying what’s available now.

Alan Greenberg owns Cottonwood Hockey Shop and sells licensed sports merchandise. He also just happens to love hockey, and so do his customers. He said there’s just something about being with a team from the start.

“It’s gonna be cool, it’s gonna be that hat you pull out 20 years from now and throw it on your head,” Greenberg said. “And you wear it to a game and people are gonna be like ‘Oh, I remember that year, that was the first year.'”

Utah Hockey Club is selling merch to thousands who will be owners of limited edition wear after UHC’s first season ends, and the team gets a new name. (KSL TV)

David Hoffmann is a hockey fan, through and through. Since he moved to Utah nearly a decade ago, he’s wanted a home team. Now he has one. He wasted no time getting on board.

“There’s nothing like having a professional team to really get excited for,” says Hoffmann. “It’s been a long wait. I love having a home team.”

Clayton Keller Tells NHL.com UHC Team Name May Be Yeti

He said he spared no expense in showing his new team his support and he hopes others do the same.

“We got jerseys, we got the inaugural shirt, we got hat, stickers magnets, pins,” Hoffmann said.  “I didn’t know I got a limited edition pendant.”

He’s one of thousands of people gathered for Utah Hockey Club home opener and, everywhere the eye can wander, it’s a sea of fans supporting their team.

Utah Hockey Club is selling merch to thousands who will be owners of limited edition wear after UHC's first season ends, and the team gets a new name. (KSL TV) Utah Hockey Club is selling merch to thousands who will be owners of limited edition wear after UHC's first season ends, and the team gets a new name. (KSL TV) Utah Hockey Club is selling merch to thousands who will be owners of limited edition wear after UHC's first season ends, and the team gets a new name. (KSL TV)

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To BYU Cougars Vs. Arizona Wildcats

The BYU football program enters Homecoming week among the early-season darlings of college football. One of 12 remaining undefeated teams, the No. 14 Cougars look to stay atop the Big 12 standings after taking on the Arizona Wildcats this weekend.

41 minutes ago

