KSL Truth Test: Fact-checking debate claims in Utah 1st Congressional District debate

SALT LAKE CITY — The three candidates running to represent Utah’s 1st Congressional District faced off at Utah State University Tuesday night. In a debate that was spirited at times, Republican incumbent Blake Moore defended his record as he sparred with Democrat challenger Bill Campbell and Libertarian Daniel Cottam over issues including the economy and immigration.

In this KSL Truth test, the KSL Investigators fact-check two of the candidates’ statements:

Government spending

In a fiery exchange, Moore and Campbell spared over the budgeting process. Moore said he and his colleagues don’t get to decide where most federal money flows:

“72%, approximately 72-73, actually falls under the mandatory spending ledger,” Moore said. He added, “that’s put on autopilot.”

Campbell responded: “Respectfully, the gentleman’s comment a few minutes ago was bull (expletive). When he talks about legislation not coming up for consideration, he is on the committee that actually is responsible for bringing that up to legislation.”

Blake Moore does serve on the House Budget and the powerful Ways and Means committees. But according to the U.S. Treasury, most – nearly two thirds – of annual federal spending is mandatory, and does not require an annual vote by Congress.

The KSL Investigators found Campbell’s claim that Moore sits on the committees that consider budgeting bills is true, but potentially misleading. Additionally, Blake Moore’s claim that Congress doesn’t vote on a significant portion of the budget, which is spending mandated by existing laws, is true.

Immigration and public safety

Speaking about immigration at the U.S. Border with Mexico and public safety, Campbell said “crime’s increased throughout the states” after a bipartisan border deal was blocked by Republicans.

FBI data shows violent crime actually declined three percent last year, while property crime dipped down 2.4%. The data does have limitations, however. Not every U.S. law enforcement agency participated.

A study considering census data over 150 years found compared to people born in the U.S., immigrants had a lower incarceration rate. The KSL Truth Test found Campbell’s claim of an increase in crime, one tied to immigration, to be false.

