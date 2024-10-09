On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Illinois man dies in paragliding accident in Utah County

Oct 9, 2024, 10:15 AM

emergency lights...

FILE — (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

LEHI A 56-year-old man from Illinois died in a paragliding accident on Sunday in Utah County, police say.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at the Flight Park State Recreation Area on the south side of Point of the Mountain at around 10:20 a.m.

The victim was flown by helicopter to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police did not say why the paraglider crashed.

The victim has been identified as David Gest of New Lenox, Illinois.

