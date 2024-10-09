On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GOOD NEWS

Looking out for the good: Two Utah teachers recognized for excellence

Oct 9, 2024, 12:41 PM

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY Two Utah high school teachers won the 2024 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for teaching excellence.

The two skilled-trade teachers are Chris Nielson, an automotive teacher at Olympus High School and Jared Massic, a welding teacher at Maple Mountain High School.

They are among 25 teachers awarded across the nation for making “an important difference in the lives of their students.”

The teachers each won a total of $50,000 $15,000 for themselves. The other $35,000 to be used toward their school’s programs.

According to the organization’s website, Massic grew up as the youngest of nine children. He loved LEGO creations and tinkering and taking things apart.

Massic credits his shop teachers for inspiring him to pursue a career in wielding instruction.

“Massic uses project-based learning to encourage his students to approach challenges critically and collaboratively,” the website stated.

Chris Nielsen (Harbor Freight Tools For School) Jared Massic ((Harbor Freight Tools For School))

Prior to his teaching job at Olympics, Nielson worked at Harper Excavation. He helped those who had served time in prison gain the skills needed to integrate back into society.

“In the classroom, Nielsen has a passion for creating a dynamic learning environment where students not only acquire essential skills but develop a deep appreciation for the automotive industry,” the website stated.

Mark Jones contributed to this article.

KSL 5 TV Live

Good News

Chris Nielsen, an automotive teacher at Olympics High School, is one of two Utah teachers to win th...

Tamara Vaifanua

Looking out for the good: Two Utah teachers recognized for excellence

Two Utah high school teachers won the 2024 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for teaching excellence.

2 hours ago

A group of senior veterans is set to take off in a WWII-era biplane over Salt Lake City through an ...

Tamara Vaifanua

Utah veterans to take ‘dream flight’ in WWII-era biplane over Salt Lake City

A group of senior veterans is set to take off in a WWII-era biplane over Salt Lake City through an organization called "Dream Flights."

5 days ago

The American Red Cross delivered around $4,000 worth of groceries to the Salt Lake Calvary Baptist ...

Emma Benson

Red cross, Calvary Baptist Church partner to fight hunger in Utah

The American Red Cross of Utah and the Salt Lake Calvary Baptist Church are teaming up to combat hunger.

12 days ago

Carl Moore of the Native American advocacy group PANDOS performs during the grand entry at a powwow...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Native American advocacy group hosting Utah powwow in Tooele

PANDOS, a Native American advocacy group, is hosting a powwow in Tooele on Friday and Saturday.

13 days ago

A heartfelt TikTok shows a Utah teen with Down syndrome waiting for his friends to pick him up to g...

Tamara Vaifanua

Utah teen hits the movies with friends in heartwarming TikTok, moving millions

A heartfelt TikTok shows a Utah teen with Down syndrome waiting for his friends to pick him up to go to the movies. The sweet moment impacted millions.

16 days ago

A group of workers for the charity group Little Miracles help renovate a home for a family in Cente...

Alex Cabrero

Charity group renovates home of Centerville family

The charity group "Little Miracles" renovated the home of a Centerville family. The family got to see the home for the first time on Saturday.

25 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Looking out for the good: Two Utah teachers recognized for excellence