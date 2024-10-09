Looking out for the good: Two Utah teachers recognized for excellence

SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah high school teachers won the 2024 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for teaching excellence.

The two skilled-trade teachers are Chris Nielson, an automotive teacher at Olympus High School and Jared Massic, a welding teacher at Maple Mountain High School.

They are among 25 teachers awarded across the nation for making “an important difference in the lives of their students.”

The teachers each won a total of $50,000 — $15,000 for themselves. The other $35,000 to be used toward their school’s programs.

According to the organization’s website, Massic grew up as the youngest of nine children. He loved LEGO creations and tinkering and taking things apart.

Massic credits his shop teachers for inspiring him to pursue a career in wielding instruction.

“Massic uses project-based learning to encourage his students to approach challenges critically and collaboratively,” the website stated.

Prior to his teaching job at Olympics, Nielson worked at Harper Excavation. He helped those who had served time in prison gain the skills needed to integrate back into society.

“In the classroom, Nielsen has a passion for creating a dynamic learning environment where students not only acquire essential skills but develop a deep appreciation for the automotive industry,” the website stated.

Mark Jones contributed to this article.